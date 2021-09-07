Woman hits victim with crowbar during attack

H.P. court docket

Aug. 16, 2021

Judge A. Chrenek

A middle-aged woman from Gift Lake has owed up to criminal charges and is eager to turn her life around.

Gaylene Faye Auger, 51, was handed a global sentence of 90 days after pleading guilty to several charges in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 16.

Auger was also $900 on other charges.

She was handed a global sentence for two counts of mischief causing damage under $5,000 and one count each of resisting a peace officer, failing to comply with release conditions, housebreaking, assault with a weapon, and break and enter and uttering threats.

Auger was credited with time served.

She was also fined $300 for failing to comply with release conditions, $200 for resisting a peace officer and $250 each on three counts of failing to appear in court.

Judge A. Chrenek agreed with the joint submission for sentencing from Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu and duty counsel Harry Jong.

“Some of the incidents cause fear to citizens at home,” Judge Chrenek said.

Auger resisted police while being arrested on 15 outstanding warrants in a residence July 2, 2021, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

Court heard she folded her arms tightly and close to the front of her body.

Auger repeated her actions during two incidents in 2020.

“When police told her she was under arrest, she ran into the bush,” Eta-Ndu said.

Police responded to a 911 call at a Gift Lake residence when Auger damaged the home on April 8, 2020 around 1:30 a.m.

“She was trying to get into the house,” the Crown submitted.

Auger was heavily intoxicated when she smashed several windows, including a bay window. A female victim was injured by the accused.

“She was hit by Ms. Auger with a crowbar and injured her hand,” Eta-Ndu said.

Auger also threatened to kick her in the behind.

During another incident, Auger kicked down a front door of a house to gain entry on Feb. 20, 2020.

“Ms. Auger was being beligerent,” the Crown said.

On May 19, 2020, Auger arrived at a home in Gift Lake at 2 a.m. and was ordered to leave the property by the occupants. She yelled before she left. Auger returned at 4 a.m. and damaged the front door with a two-by-four.

During the breaches, Auger was in possession of methamphetamine when on court orders to not possess or consume drugs and alcohol and to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It’s when she resisted police on July 2, 2021.

Auger also breached release orders when she failed to phone her bail supervisor within two days of being released.

Auger also missed three court appearances, including one for trial and two on docket days.



– – – – – – – – –



Dominique K. Peard, 24, of Medicine Hat, was sentenced to 45 days after pleading guilty to mischief with damage under $5,000 and an additional 15 days for mischief and obstruction.

She was given credit for time served in custody but placed on probation for 12 months. During her probation, Peard is banned from any contact and communication with the High Prairie grandparents as named and not be in their home or presence. She is also required to complete drug abuse assessment, counseling and treatment as directed the probation officer.

Court heard the charges arose when Peard was at her grandparents’ place on Jan. 7, 2020 against a court order. Police were called after she broke a window, Crown prosecutor student-at-law Sheen Kachroo said.

“She was not to attend that location.”

Peard was also an unwanted visitor at the grandparents’ home on Dec. 25, 2019, the Crown added.

A neighbour watching the home while the grandparents were away for Christmas called police when a pair of boots was found inside the entrance, but weren’t there they last time the house was checked. Peard was later found sleeping in the basement.

“She had no business being there,” Kachroo said.

Peard was fined $500 for resisting a peace officer. The charge arose after Peard was in her grandparents’ home in High Prairie on July 1, 2019 and refused to leave when told to do so, Crown prosecutor student-at-law Sheen Kachroo said.

“She slammed the doors on the police.”

When she was being handcuffed, Peard screamed and started to pull away.

“She fell limp and police were forced to drag her to the police vehicle,” Kachroo said.

Peard was also fined $250 each on five counts of failing to appear in court.

Judge A. Chrenek advised Peard to show more respect to other people and their property.

“Interfering with other people’s property often causes fear in them,” he said.

Peard was also reminded to co-operate with police, rather than resisting arrest.

“Police have a difficult-enough job,” Judge Chrenek advised.

Duty counsel Harry Jong told court Peard is ready to move on.

“She has learned her lesson being in jail,” Jong said.



– – – – – – – – –



George Edward Giroux was handed a global sentence of 37 days in jail after pleading guilty to failing to comply with release terms and for failing to comply with an undertaking.

He was given credit for time already served in custody.

Giroux breached release terms when he failed to phone probation as ordered in April 2021, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

“He has not made contact with probation since then,” he added.

On the second charge, Giroux breached a no-contact order and was fined $500. The charge arose after he was found driving a vehicle with a person he was order to have no-contact.

Judge A. Chrenek ordered Giroux to pay the fine by Jan. 21, 2022.

“The joint submission is accepted,” he said

The joint submission was presented by the Crown and and his lawyer, Derek Renzini.

Renzini told court Giroux is taking responsibility for his actions.

“He expressed remorse.

“Mr. Giroux has admittedly found himself in addictions.”