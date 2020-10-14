Woman jailed after assaulting pregnant woman

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A woman from Gift Lake will spend another eight months behind bars after pleading guilty to assaulting an expectant mother.



Amber Gayle Anderson, 39, was sentenced to 270 days in jail for aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 5 for sentencing.



She was credited for 21 days already served in custody as she appeared in person in the prisoner’s box.



“The victim was pregnant at the time, with injuries that were life-threatening that she needed to be taken to hospital,” Judge G.W. Paul noted during sentencing.



“Use and force of a weapon was severe.”



Judge Paul handed down the sentence after Anderson was declared guilty in a decision in court July 29 after a trial May 21.



“Aggravated assault comes with a severe sentence,” Judge Paul said.



Evidence shows the hit was hard.



“The victim had difficulty breathing,” Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.



She was struck in the head with a collapsible baton Feb. 27, 2018 in Atikameg.



After being released from jail, Anderson will serve probation for 12 months.



“This will give her ample time to work on her rehabilitation,” Judge Paul said.



“I understand Ms. Anderson struggles with addictions.”



During probation, Anderson is banned from any contact with the victim and is required to complete treatment and counselling for alcohol and drug addictions and anger management as directed by her probation officer.



The judge also ordered her to enrol in a program of study to focus on Indigenous language, culture, heritage and spirituality.



Anderson was also ordered to provide a DNA sample and is prohibited from possession and use of restricted firearms for 10 years and unrestricted firearms for life.