Woman leaves treatment facility against court order

A Faust woman was sentenced to two days in jail after pleading guilty in Slave Lake Court of Justice Aug. 23 to failing to comply with release conditions after leaving a treatment facility against a court order.

Candice Courtorielle was in custody in High Prairie RCMP cells and did not appear in court. Lawyer Derek Renzini, as duty counsel, entered a guilty plea on her behalf.

Court heard on Aug. 21, Faust RCMP contacted and asked to remove Courtorielle from a home, said student-at-law Alex Granley for the Crown prosecutor. When police arrived, she was no longer in that house, but they found her in a neighbour’s home where she was intoxicated and not welcome. When police checked the database, they learned she was released on conditions to remain at a alcohol or drug treatment centre in Fort McMurray.

Courtorielle has a criminal record, including three convictions for failure to comply.

Courtorielle was immediately released after her guilty plea.

The time served in custody awaiting her court appearance was deemed enough penalty by Justice G.W. Paul.