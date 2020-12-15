Woman pays price for telling lie to police

H.P. court docket

Dec. 7, 2020

Judge G.W. Paul

A woman from Sucker Creek will pay $990 in fines after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 7 to several charges.

Veronica Rose Willier was fined $500 for public mischief, $230 for driving a motor vehicle while suspended, and $100, plus a victim fine surcharge of $30, each for two counts of failing to appear in court, both docket days.

Willier was fined after “making a false accusation”, Judge G.W. Paul said during sentencing.

She was charged for mischief when she wrongly alleged that someone stole her truck on Nov. 2, 2018, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

At one point, Willier was a passenger in the truck driven by the person she accused while making a statement to Lakeshore Regional Police Service.

Judge Paul said the accusations caused a waste of a lot of resources for police.

“Ms. Willier, you are right, you should have been dealing with this a long time ago,” he said.

“You just wanted your truck back.”

Willier was willing to pay her fine in full.

“I’ll pay it all today,” Willier told court.



* * * * * * *



John Felix Bigstone, 68, of Wabasca, was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

He recorded breath samples of 230 mg, or nearly three times the legal limit, when he was stopped Oct. 11, 2020 by Desmarais RCMP, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“This is a mistake by a 68-year-old man and he is remorseful,” Judge G.W. Paul noted.

“It’s an early guilty plea.”

He is remorseful, agreed Helen Flamand, justice technician for Bigstone Cree Nation Justice.

“This is an isolated incident,” Flamand she added.

Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu noted Bigstone had no previous criminal record.

The charge arose when RCMP responded to a report of an “erratic driver” on Highway 813, Eta-Ndu said.



* * * * * * *



Gerald A. Yellowknee, 26, was sentenced to probation for six months after pleading guilty to assault in a domestic incident with his female spouse.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a call from a woman who she had been attacked by her male spouse on Oct. 13, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student at law.

“He slammed her to the ground,” Kachroo said.

Pleading guilty on his first appearance in court, Yellowknee was ordered to complete anger management by the end of the fifth month.

He said the incident was out of character for him.

Yellowknee has no criminal record.

“There’s far too much behaviour of people beating up someone in a domestic situation,” Judge G.W. Paul said during sentencing.



* * * * * * *



Tianna Marie Willier, 24, was fined $230 after pleading guilty to failing to remain at the scene of a motor vehicle crash.

Court learned she was driving her grandmother’s truck and backed into another vehicle and broke a headlight.



* * * * * * *



Aaron Giroux was fined $2,500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $375, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance.

“I’ll pay it all today,” Giroux told court.

“That’s impressive,” Judge G.W. Paul noted.

Most people ask for several months to pay such a large fine, he added.