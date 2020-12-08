Woman pleads guilty to breaking hotel window

SPN Staff

Appearing by phone from Edmonton Remand Centre, Alexis C. Schnoeller, 32, pleaded guilty to four charges in Slave Lake provincial court Dec. 2.



The charges arose from High Prairie and included breach of probation, mischief damage, failure to comply, and failure to attend court.



Four other charges were withdrawn.



Court heard the first charge arose July 24, 2019. Schnoeller was on three probation orders, including one since Nov. 13, 2018 to report to a probation officer as ordered. She did not.



On Jan. 19, High Prairie RCMP received a report of vandalism, said the Crown. The victim said a woman had broken into one of his hotel rooms by breaking a window to get in. The man kicked her out but she was arrested later.



Upon her arrest, she said she’d done it because she was cold.



On Jan. 31, Schnoeller again failed to report to her probation officer. The day before she failed to attend her trial, so a warrant was issued and she was arrested.



To worsen matters, court heard Schnoell- er’s parole officer spoke with her in cells and she agreed to meet the next day, but didn’t.



On July 13, Schnoeller again failed to attend court.



Schnoeller’s criminal record was admitted as evidence and included several similar convictions, said the Crown.



Schnoeller was born in White Rock, B.C., said duty counsel. She moved to Alberta as a child, and had a tumultuous childhood. She is addicted to alcohol, and had trouble reporting and attending court because she was transient and homeless.



“You have to deal with your addictions issues,” said Judge G.W. Paul.



“You’re old enough and smart enough” to deal with it, he added.



Schnoeller’s sentence equaled time served in custody. Sentences included 10 days for breach of probation, seven days for mischief damage, 14 days for failure to comply, and five days for failure to attend.