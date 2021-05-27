Woman pleas for abandoned cats

Alfie Peard, left, and Linda Peard hold one of their cats, Mister.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman is disgusted by the actions of people who drop off unwanted cats in places like the Jackpines just north of town.



Linda Peard says she only wants people to have respect for helpless animals and at the very least, give them away to an animal shelter or find a good home.



“People were kind of irritated by the cats we have,” says Peard, who loves the furry felines. She lives in the town’s northwest end.



Cats are known to defecate in flower beds and urinate on steps to mark their territory. The noise at night they make can also be annoying.



After receiving complaints, the Town of High Prairie became involved and, at the request of neighbours, placed traps on nearby property.



“We got a phone call [from the Town],” says Peard. [They] let me know there were complaints. Live traps were delivered to the neighbours.



“They were targeting us,” she adds. “We were fully cooperative with the Town.”



But she alleges another problem arose.



“They are not trapping them and putting them in a shelter or farm.



“Cats were left in the Jackpines. They were left to fend for themselves,” she says.



In fact, one resident at the Jackpines returned one of the cats.



Peard says she has 12-15 cats, which is in contravention to the Town of High Prairie bylaw limiting the number of pets per household to four.



All the cats at her house had roots as strays but Peard cannot resist caring for an abandoned cat.



“I love cats. I love animals,” she says.



“Those cats were our family. We got a lot of love from them.”



Peard does her best to find homes for them. Recently three made their way to become mousers in sheds at David Matula’s farm.



What concerns Peard is the cats who have been cared for most of their lives are now left to fend for themselves where they are outside, cold, and starving.



Peard does not blame neighbours for their actions. In fact, she says the family is considering a final option.



“We may move and not be a burden to our neighbours,” she says.