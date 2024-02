Woman still waits for her day in court

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a seven-month-old boy in October 2022 is still waiting for her trial dates.

Kyra Renee Backs is scheduled to next appear in the Peace River Court of King’s Bench on Feb. 26 to set the dates for trial, states information provided by Court Checks media communications for Alberta Justice and Solicitor General.

Backs was in the High Prairie Court of Justice for a preliminary inquiry scheduled from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2023. However, the inquiry ended Nov. 1 when the justice found enough preliminary evidence to proceed to trial.

Backs was 29 when she was charged on Oct. 15, 2022 by the RCMP in connection with the sudden death.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called to investigate an incident that is being called a homicide.

An RCMP news release issued Oct. 13 by Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says High Prairie RCMP received a report from the High Prairie Health Complex on Oct 6 about 4:30 p.m.

“. . . of the sudden death of a seven-month-old male infant from High Prairie that occurred at a residence in High Prairie,” Fontaine wrote.

Police immediately launched an investigation into into the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death.

“An autopsy was conducted on Oct. 11, 2022 at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the seven-month-old infant’s manner of death was determined to be a homicide.”

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the lead in the investigation assisted by the High Prairie RCMP, Alberta RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Western Alberta District RCMP General Investigation Section.

Backs operated a day home at the time of the incident, Alberta RCMP Southern Alberta District Media Relations Officer Cpl. Gina Slaney said.