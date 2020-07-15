Woman turns passion into HP’s newest business

Jessthetics owner Jessica Villa, right, and employee Ira Dominquez will serve you a cool treat in minutes at their High Prairie location.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If you don’t know exactly what bubble tea is, give it a try at High Prairie’s newest business.



You are surely in for a pleasant surprise!



Jessica Villa opened Jessthetics June 26. She specializes in making bubble tea in a multitude of delicious tropical flavours.



Bubble tea is a beverage with bubbles [toppings] included, packed with many different flavours.



“It’s a family recipe,” says Villa.



Tropical flavours include peach, passionfruit, pineapple, coconut, cantaloupe, honeydew, and mango.



Not into tropical? Then try time-tested favourites strawberry or blueberry.



“So far the favourites are the Filipino favourites,” says Villa, herself a Filipino.



They include avocado and taro.



Topping choices include tapioca, coffee jelly, lychee, mango popping, and strawberry popping.



Ordering is easy. Pick your size [large or small] and flavour, then pick your topping. Wait a minute or two and tantalize your tastebuds.



Orders are mostly takeout although there is some room inside to enjoy your beverage.



Villa is a busy lady. Besides opening her business, the ambitious young lady is taking the licensed practical nursing program online through Northern Lakes College.



“I’ve always wanted to own a business,” says Villa.



“And I really like the tea! I always drink it when I go to the cities.”



But locals no longer have to do so. Jessthetics is located in the old Norms Jewellery Building across from Northern Lakes College. Out-of-towners can turn south at Shell Snack and Car Wash and head south two blocks. Jessthetics is located just north of MacIntype Park.



JesstheticsP also offers iced milk tea, matcha [green tea] and iced cap coffee.



Give any of the beverages a try. You wont be disappointed!



Jessthetics is open Monday to Friday from 2-6 p.m. and 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holiday hours to be determined.