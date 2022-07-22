Won ‘sweet’ award!

A few of the owners of Honey Bunny Inc. made the trip to Toronto to accept the Canadian Grand Prix Award June 1. Left-right are sales and marketing manager Paige Wolfe, and owners Sharon Wolfe and Gilbert Wolfe. Missing are Brett Wolfe, operations manager, and Taylor Wolfe, procurement and logistics manager.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A locally produced Peace Country product has won the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award in the Condiments and Sauces category.

Peace River Hot Honey was named winner of the award at a ceremony in Toronto June 1.

Hot Honey [available in three flavours] is produced by Honey Bunny Inc., a family business from Guy comprised of Gilbert and Sharon Wolfe, and their three children, Paige, Brett and Taylor. They operate both the apiary and food processing facility in their 40,000 square-foot building in the Smoky River hamlet where they fully produce their products, package and distribute.

It is quite an honour for the business, which competed against big name companies like JIF Peanut Butter and Bee Maid Honey, proving again that smaller businesses can produce world-class products.

And it once again proves that the Peace River region of Alberta is the Honey Capital of Canada!

The company proudly brands itself as a leader in the production of organic honey in Canada, having been certified organic since 1996. They launched the Peace River Honey brand in 2016 with the goal of connecting consumers to the source of their food.

“We have seen this becoming increasingly

more important and are proud to be a trusted source for our customers and consumers,” writes Paige Wolfe, the company’s sales and marketing manager.

The idea for the new product came about as the family wanted to launch something new.

“We wanted to provide innovation to the category, above and beyond the typical blueberry or cinnamon honey,” says Paige.

“We took inspiration from our Friday night family pizza parties where we enjoy each slice covered in honey, as well as from our love of charcuterie boards, and of course, on our desserts.”

They see Hot Honey as an ingredient and as a finishing honey on prepared food, making it available for many uses.

Hot Honey comes in three flavours: Peace River Hot Honey, Peace River Bourbon Hot Honey, and Peace River Pineapple Jalapeno Honey. Its uses are only limited to a cook’s imagination. Chicken wings, friend chicken, breakfast sandwiches, sliders, salmon, cocktails, grilled corn – the list is endless. Each flavour comes in an easy-to-use squeeze bottle. It is kosher certified and gluten free.

Consumers can purchase the Hot Honey line of products at Wal-Mart stores across Canada in the condiments section, Federated Co-op stores across Western Canada, Homesense, Winners, Marshall’s, Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops, select Safeway/Sobeys stores and many independent stores.

More honours may be coming to Peace River Hot Honey. The product has also been nominated for the Made in Alberta Awards.