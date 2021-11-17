Words of Wisdom provides insight to long, happy marriage

“I want everyone to understand is just how important and treasured this album will be to your family and close friends, not just now, but decades from now,” – Jodie Sware

Greg and Donna Buchanan are one of 102 couples featured in Wisdom of Marriage.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Want some hints on what it takes to enjoy a long and happy marriage?



High Prairie resident Jodi Sware may have an answer for you, thanks to local couples who have shared their experiences.

Called Wisdom of Marriage, it is the culmination of years of work by High Prairie award-winning photographer and author Jodi Sware. She combines her talents to produce a book to be treasured by many. Wisdom of Marriage is a hardcover coffee table album featuring portraits and wisdom from couples married between 34-72 years.



“For over three years, I have been working on a project that comes from my heart,” says Sware.

“While photographing 102 couples, I asked them to share their wisdom and their secrets to maintaining a long-lasting marriage. They honoured me with honest, funny, heart-warming responses.”



Their responses are compiled into a beautiful, hardcover 12″ x 9.25″ heirloom album.



“Photos of these amazing couples, accompanied by their meaningful words, will be the perfect gift for anyone searching for direction on how to navigate life or who simply wants to appreciate the many faces of love,” says Sware.

Allen and Jean Imrie are one of 102 couples featured in Wisdom of Marriage.



While compiling the book it was Sware’s hope to honour each and every couple who put in the hard work to maintain a long-lasting marriage.

“Without exception, every couple told me it was not easy, but worth the effort to sustain a lifelong love story,” says Sware.

But you have to buy the book to find out.



“I hope that you, too, will feel the love captured in these portraits and be inspired by their wisdom,” Jodie Sware



For her part, Sware says it was an honour to speak to each couple.



“It was such a gift and an honour to spend time with all of these couples while I captured their portraits and learned about their lives and marriages,” she says.

“I hope that you, too, will feel the love captured in these portraits and be inspired by their wisdom,” she adds.

Sware agrees it is not easy to enjoy a long and happy marriage.

Alan and Wanda Bloom are one of 102 couples featured in Wisdom of Marriage.



“Having been married for 28 years myself, I know it’s not easy, but spending time with all of these couples renewed my faith in marriage and helped me remember that love is worth the hard work. My wish is that flipping through these pages will help you remember that, too!”



Sware has started a Kickstarter Campaign to help pay for the books.

“My goal with this Kickstarter Campaign is to cover the cost of editing, designing, and printing these books,” she says.

“All portrait sessions of the couples featured were complementary and done by me as a personal project over the last three years,” she adds.



In order to get a book published, the artist is responsible for raising and/or making a substantial financial contribution towards the project. Typically, artists rely on grants, crowd-funding, and contributions from collectors and other supporters. Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. If you like the project, you can pledge funds to make it happen. If the project succeeds in reaching its goal, all backers are charged when the time expires [in this case, 30 days from the launch].



“Funding on Kickstarter is all-or-nothing, so if the project fails to reach its goal, no one is charged,” explains Sware.

“All funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will go towards the costs of publishing this book.”



There are different contribution levels to pick the level that works best for everyone’s budget. Call Sware at [780] 523-4424 if you need help or any of the options explained.

High Prairie award-winning photographer and author Jodi Sware has written Wisdom of Marriage.



“The way this printer works, I will probably not place another order after this one, so if you think you’d like books please try to order through the kickstarted campaign,” she says.



“I will be ordering some extra books, but not a lot so if family members will ever want a book, this month is the time to order them.”



The campaign closes Nov. 26. Effective Nov. 17, 115 backers have provided $28,677 of the $35,550 goal.

“A huge thank you to everyone who already purchased copies of the book,” says Sware.

Hemlock is printing the book. They are one of the largest and most recognized printing companies in North America, operating carbon neutral from their 80,000-square-foot facility in Burnaby, B.C.

Li Eng-Lodge from Electra Design Group is helping design the cover and page layouts.

“I want everyone to understand is just how important and treasured this album will be to your family and close friends, not just now, but decades from now,” says Sware.