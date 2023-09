It is becoming a major inconvenience for Town of McLennan public works staff and needs to be addressed.

The second pump at one of its lift stations periodically loses its prime. As a result, an employee has to go to the lift station each time and prime the pump in order for it to work.

Council is considering replacing the pump and is currently getting quotes. As of Sept. 14, one quote was received and a second quote expected soon.

Council will decide on replacing the pump after receiving quotes.