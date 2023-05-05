Work to honour veterans pays off!

Each year the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion holds a Remembrance Day contest. Students are invited to submit entries in several categories. Winners receive cash prizes and certificates. In early January, winners received prizes at the local High Prairie branch level. April 25, winners received prizes at the district level, which includes the area from Fox Creek to Grande Prairie to High Level. Not in the photos is Promise Spruyt, who placed second in Senior Poem and won $100. Don Ebbett, High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president, presented the awards.