Work to honour veterans pays off!

Each year the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion holds a Remembrance Day contest. Students are invited to submit entries in several categories. Winners receive cash prizes and certificates. In early January, winners received prizes at the local High Prairie branch level. April 25, winners received prizes at the district level, which includes the area from Fox Creek to Grande Prairie to High Level. Not in the photos is Promise Spruyt, who placed second in Senior Poem and won $100. Don Ebbett, High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president, presented the awards.

Don Ebbett, left, presents High Prairie Elementary School student Maxin Payne with his third place prize of $50 in Junior Poem. Don Ebbett, centre, presents High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School student Haley Billings, right, with her prize as E.W. Pratt Art teacher Rhonda Lund looks on. Billings placed third in Senior Black and White Poster and won $75 for her entry. Don Ebbett, left, presents two High Prairie St. Andrew’s School students with prizes. Centre is Georgia Halldorson, third place prize of $50 in Intermediate Essay; and Andrianna Willier, second place price of $65 in Junior Black & White Poster. Don Ebbett, right, presents Joussard School student Em Desjarlais with her third place prize of $50 in Junior Colour Poster. Don Ebbett, left, presents High Prairie St. Andrew’s School student Camille Olanski with her second place prize of $55 in Primary Colour Poster. High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School student Haley Billings placed third in Senior Black and White Poster and won $75 for her efforts.