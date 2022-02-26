Work with AHS, McLennan council says

A request for support to hire more workers from the organization operating Manoir du lac at McLennan was denied by McLennan town council at its Feb. 14 meeting.

The letter from Integrated Life Care asked council to supports their efforts in hiring foreign workers.

Councillor Maggie Gervais told council 17 staff and 20 residents were currently sick at the facility as of Feb. 14.

“I don’t think we should get involved,” she suggested.

Council agreed.

“He should be working through AHS [Alberta Health Services],” said Mayor Jason Doris.