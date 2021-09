Art students at E.W. Pratt School in High Prairie studied the colour wheel vertically. “That could only make sense in an art class as you can see here,” teacher Rhonda Lund says. Photography students continue to learn to see in the art component of their photography course. Artwork from Pratt school has been featured in the South Peace News during the COVID-19 pandemic during the school year since the May 6, 2020 issue.

Jayla Willier, a Grade 10 student in photography, used felt markers and recreated this very popular idea to focus on the element of line.

Nikisha Lamouche, a Grade 12 photography student, knows the meaning of chalk plus chill as she creates a tropical composition.dav

Kentin Patenaude-Pedersen, a Grade 11 photography student, creates a felt marker image to convey a focus on the element of line.dav

Terrelle Supernault Payou, a Grade 10 student, started his Art 10 studies with the completion of these careful primary coloured monochromatic pencil crayon drawings.dav

Nikesha Lamouche, an Art 20 student in Grade 12, decided to stay close to nature in her gently shaded impression of a subtle vertical colour wheel.dav

Dara Mearon, an Art 20 student in Grade 12, created a sense of drama using felt markers.dav