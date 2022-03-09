World Water Day March 22

Kate Lovsin,

Watershed Co-ordinator,

Lesser Slave Watershed Council

Have you heard of World Water Day?

World Water Day is held on March 22 every year and was started by the United Nations back in 1993. Every year has a specific theme to help bring attention to the importance of our water and is recognized globally.

Last year, the focus was on valuing water. Water is a precious natural resource and sometimes we overlook just how important it is because we live in Canada, which holds about 20 per cent of the world’s fresh water. It is important to protect our water because it vital for so many natural functions, for the health of our wildlife and our communities.

This year, theme is “Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible” which draws attention to the water that we cannot see. Protecting groundwater is important because groundwater plays a big part in the water cycle, since groundwater does not stay in one place.

Did you know that approximately 23 per cent of Albertans directly rely on groundwater as their main water source? Groundwater will move through the water cycle, shifting underground, being pumped to the surface, and returning to the atmosphere through evaporation and transpiration. The amount of time that water is in groundwater stores will vary.

If you want to get involved to help protect groundwater, there are lots of possibilities. Groundwater supply is closely connected with wetlands and other features above ground, so the more we do to protect water quality above ground, the more our groundwater supply will benefit. Things like protecting riparian areas, managing erosion risks, reducing litter and other pollution from our streets, keeping wheels out of water, and following good stewardship practices overall go a long way.

Helping to protect our water above ground before it has the chance to seep into the groundwater supply helps to protect more that just water quality, but also the health of wildlife, the environment, and the health of our communities.

To celebrate World Water Day, the Lesser Slave Watershed Council, alongside our other Watershed Planning and Advisory Councils, is hosting a virtual World Water Day event. The event will call attention to groundwater, which is an often-forgotten natural resource. Our speakers will include Dr. Brian Smeardon, Dustin Twinn, and Dr. Rita Wong to speak on their perspectives, knowledge, and experiences with us.

For more event information or to register for the event, please visit our website at www.lswc.ca or contact our office! We hope to ‘see’ you there!