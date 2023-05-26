World’s most popular game returns to High Prairie May 26, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie minor soccer kicked off another season May 15 on fields at St. Andrew’s School. The start of the season was delayed by one week when wildfires in the Lesser Salv e Lake region caused evacuations and poor air quality. The High Prairie and District Minor Soccer Association hosts soccer Monday and Wednesday nights until June 21 when the season wraps up with a barbecue. About 130 players ages 3-15 years have registered. In the photo, it is time to get on the ball! Players in the youngest age group warm up. Left-right, are Simon Morocchi, 4, Mila Fortier, 4, Dixie Lamouche, 4, Ibrahim Saeed, 4, William Fleming, 3, Bailey Milner, 3, and Everly Timmermann, 4. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Powerlifters from 9 to 74 compete in Slave Lake Prairie River Junior High athletes win medals at badminton zones Minor soccer kicks off in High Prairie in May Off to Spokane!