Yes, there will be curling in High Prairie this year

Submitted by HP Curling Club

The High Prairie Curling Association is preparing for the 2020-21 season. The first draw is planned for Nov. 3.

The club will following the Return-to-Play Guidelines as prepared by Curling Alberta and Curling Canada. These guidelines are designed to deal with concerns about COVID-19.

Each club member will be asked to sign a waiver at the start of the season. This waiver was drafted by Curling Canada and Curling Alberta.

Hand-sanitizing stations will be located in the downstairs lobby, washrooms, ice surface and upstairs lounge areas.

Some of the guidelines are listed below:

Pre-game measures

Starting times for games will be staggered. On each draw, two games will start 20 minutes earlier than the other two games. This will allow for physical distancing in the downstairs lobby.

Curlers will be asked to use hand-sanitizer, sign in and fill out an Alberta Health Services form when entering the club. Masks will be recommended while in the lobby area. Curlers will be asked to follow physical distancing guidelines in the lobby area.

The caretaker will clean rock handles before games. Microfiber cloths and disinfectant spray will be available to curlers if they wish to use them on the rocks or equipment.

Games will start at alternate ends. For example, games on Sheet 1 and Sheet 3 will start at the scoreboard end and games on Sheet 2 and Sheet 4 will start at the home end.

There will be no handshakes or fist/elbow bumps at the start and end of each game.

Alternatives to a coin toss will be used, if necessary. A player with a coin may flip their own coin.

During the game

Masks will not be required on the ice surface.

There will be designated standing areas along the side of sheet. The two sweepers of the non-delivering team will stand in the areas at the halfway point of the sheet. The player, whose turn to throw is next, may stand just outside the hog line.

Each player will touch only the rocks that they will deliver. When moving other rocks, they must use only their foot or their broom.

There will be only one sweeper on a given shot. There is to be no relaying of sweepers. The non-sweeper of the delivering team will stand behind the hack of the throwing end.

The skip/vice-skip of the delivering team may not assist in sweeping at all. Only the designated sweeper may sweep in the house, but is not allowed to sweep opposition rocks behind the tee-line-line.

The skip/vice-skip of the non-delivering team must stand in the hack area until the rocks stop.

After a player has delivered his/her rock, they may either follow the rock [at least two meters behind] or move to the designated standing area. This will allow the other team to move into position.

The players will keep score by methods other than the scoreboard, if possible. If the scoreboard is used, only the third from the team starting the game with hammer will keep score [for both teams]. Scores will be left for the caretaker to take down and sanitize.

For measuring rocks, the third not keeping score will do the measures and wipe down device after use.

After the game

Players will be asked to maintain physical distancing while leaving the ice and changing in the lobby.

Adherence to these guidelines is considered to be necessary for the club to operate leagues this season. No decisions have been made about bonspiels at this time.

The club has scheduled men’s league curling for Tuesday nights, mixed league for Wednesday, and women’s league for Thursday nights.

If you wish to enter a team or to put your name down for finding a team to play on, please phone Bernie Poloz at [780] 523-5389 [for men’s and mixed] or Kay Savill at 780-523-8558 [for women’s].

Depending on the number of curlers who register, the club may also consider other options such as triples and doubles curling.