Young entrepreneurs quench thirst of customers

Lemonade Day was June 17 in Peace River, sponsored and supported by Community Futures Peace Country and businesses. Stands were set up in Peace River, Grimshaw and Berwyn. In all, there were 16 stands set up by motivated kids! The young entrepreneurs attended “Lemon University” and learned some business basics. They learned how to make a business plan, sign a lease agreement with a local business (they paid $1 to set their business up somewhere!), bought and paid for a business license from their town office, followed Alberta Health Services handling training, made their stands, learned good customer relations skills, and made their own recipes for lemonade. Children got to keep the money they made, but were encouraged to save some and donate some. Lemonade Day is part of Lemonade Day Northern Alberta which had about 55 towns participating. Photos courtesy of Photos by Lori of Peace River.

Wow! Welcome to the R&B Tiki Hit! Left-right are Bretton MacDonald, 9, and Rose MacDonald. Rose loved the experience of owning her own business and sold a lot of lemonade. She also enjoyed the experience of getting her food handling license and plans on doing it again. Meanwhile, Bretton liked making lemonade and the money. They will be donating some money to the SPCA.

Darth Lemmy Lemonade is open for business! Ryder Ford opened the stand and loved earning money and meeting all his customers. He adds he was busy. He has a special lemonade mix at his stand called Mace Windu Special.

Jesse and Wyatt’s Lemonade Stand! Left-right are Jesse Hines, 9, and Wyatt Charles, 10. Both agreed they loved meeting all the people that came to their stand and were busy. Hines loved learning to be responsible, Wyatt loved learning how to run his own business. They were keeping tabs on what was selling and discovered that the pink lemonade was very popular with their customers. They plan to donate their money to the fire department to help purchase better wildfire equipment.

Lucy’s Lemonade was ready to serve you! Left-right are father Levis Lavoie, Lucy Lavoie, 9, and mother Reilly Bassendowski. Lucy liked her watermelon lemonade and said it was “kind of” busy. She loved designing her stand and plans to donate her profit to the Canadian Lung Association.