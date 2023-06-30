Young entrepreneurs quench thirst of customers

Lemonade Day was June 17 in Peace River, sponsored and supported by Community Futures Peace Country and businesses. Stands were set up in Peace River, Grimshaw and Berwyn. In all, there were 16 stands set up by motivated kids! The young entrepreneurs attended “Lemon University” and learned some business basics. They learned how to make a business plan, sign a lease agreement with a local business (they paid $1 to set their business up somewhere!), bought and paid for a business license from their town office, followed Alberta Health Services handling training, made their stands, learned good customer relations skills, and made their own recipes for lemonade. Children got to keep the money they made, but were encouraged to save some and donate some. Lemonade Day is part of Lemonade Day Northern Alberta which had about 55 towns participating. Photos courtesy of Photos by Lori of Peace River.