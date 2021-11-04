Young rewarded for services to seniors

Cory Young

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Peace River woman has been named as one of several winners of the 2021 Minister’s Seniors Service Award in Alberta.

Cory Young was announced as one of three winners in the Individual Category announced by Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon in a news release from the government Oct. 21.

Young is a home support worker who goes above and beyond for the seniors in her care, states part of the nomination included in the news release.

This includes getting to know each and every senior and working to meet their individual needs with compassion.

“Cory’s thoughtfulness can be seen through acts like washing windows, mowing lawns or giving rides to medical appointments,” the nomination states.

“She also takes time to prepare, cook and deliver meals to seniors.

“During the pandemic, Cory created a home delivery service so seniors could safely access healthy meals.

“Cory knows the importance of connection and stays in contact with many seniors, even after they have moved away.”

The Minister’s Seniors Service Awards honour Albertans who improve the lives of seniors and communities through outstanding service.

Those dedicated individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations use their time and talents to provide services to seniors, help them stay connected and advocate for their well-being.

Pon says many seniors have valued the extra care and support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All across the province, dedicated volunteers have stepped up to lend a helping hand to improve the lives of seniors,” Pon says.

“Even during a pandemic, these Albertans continued to offer their time, talent and dedication to support seniors when they needed it most.”