Youth pays for bad decision

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Sucker Creek boy who drove his father’s vehicle without insurance is paying a heavy price for his decision.



The boy, 16, was fined $800 in High Prairie youth court Nov. 23 after High Prairie youth court Judge D.R. Shynkar accepted his guilty plea.



During sentencing, Judge Shynkar noted he was not bound by imposing the minimum fine because the boy was a youth.



The boy appeared in youth court with duty counsel Derek Renzini, who noted $800 to $1,000 “is a lot of money” for a youth.



Judge Shynkar fined the boy only $800 but warned him that the law calls for higher penalties when he turns 18 when the fine is over $3,000.



Renzini requested a total ban on publication but Judge Shynkar refused saying such a ban was not permitted under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The act does; however, prevent publication of the boy’s name.



Time to pay was granted until March 31, 2021. The boy does have part-time work and will pay the fine, or work it off on the fine option program, or both.