Youth threatens mother with knife

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A 16-year-old male is on probation for the next year after pleading guilty to two charges of assault and possessing a dangerous weapon.



The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was handed a conditional discharge of 12 months when he appeared in High Prairie youth court July 5.



Youth court heard the boy was carrying a weapon and posed a threat to his mother on May 14, 2021, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.



As the youth ran across a street to a residence, “the mother yelled he has a knife“, the Crown said.



At the mother’s residence, the youth was on a bed on top of his mother.



“Clearly he was intoxicated by some substance,” the Crown surmised.



He also said he was going to kill his mother, she added.



“These are certainly very concerning circumstances.”



With no previous criminal record, the youth was handed a conditional discharge as recommended by the Crown and his lawyer, Harry Jong, in a joint submission.



“He does have a problem at 16, alcohol,” Jong told court.



Jong said the weapon was a butter knife.



Since the incident, the youth has not consumed alcohol, Jong added.



While on probation, the youth is required to take assessment and counseling for substance abuse and anger management. He is also prohibited from consuming alcohol and possessing and using weapons.



Judge A. Chrenek trusts the youth has learned his lesson from the incident.



“You have, I hope, come to realize the dangers of alcohol and weapons.”