Youth’s anger lands her in trouble with the law

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An 18-year-old female was placed on probation after pleading guilty to several charges, including two for assault.



The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because the charges arose when she was a teen, was sentenced to probation for 12 months on two counts of assault and one count of obstructing a peace officer when she appeared in High Prairie youth court Aug. 30.



“You’ve got to give some thought as to what to do when people annoy you,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.



High Prairie RCMP responded to a call on Jan. 18 from a woman who was crying and covering her face with bruises, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo said.



“The accused demanded money, grabbed her and punched her in the head.”



In another incident, the youth was driving a quad and approached another quad before she punched an 11-year-old female.



“She got off her quad and punched the female on the top of her head,” Kachroo said.



In another incident, the young offender was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police on a road south of High Prairie on Dec. 8, 2020. Two females, including the accused, were hiding in the bush when police asked her to identify herself.



“She gave the wrong name,” Kachroo said.



During probation, the youth was ordered to get assessment counseling and treatment for anger management. She is also banned from owning or using weapon and placed on no-contact orders with named people.



She was also fined $200 each on four counts of failing to appear in court and $100 each for two counts of failing to appear in court.



All fines were for docket days missed by the accused.