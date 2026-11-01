Yurt Beautiful offers peaceful escape

Accommodations at Yurt Beautiful near Peace River.

What began as a backyard retreat for Sharon and Brian Bruce has grown into Yurt Beautiful, a secluded accommodation where guests can trade busy routines for quiet time in nature.

The couple incorporated the business in 2024 and welcomed their first full season of visitors in 2025. The idea took shape after they placed a yurt in their backyard in 2023 as “a getaway without getting away.” Limited cell service helped turn it into a sanctuary, Brian says, and overnight guests were soon praising the experience.

For Sharon, the venture also fulfilled a long-standing wish to run a bed and breakfast. A morning meal is included, while lunch and a four-course dinner are available.

“Visitors often rave about Sharon’s cooking,” Brian says.

Meals can be adapted for nut allergies and for gluten-free, vegetarian and lactose-free diets.

Many people arrive unsure of what a yurt stay will involve, Sharon says, but the space is fully equipped with bedding, towels, toiletries and dishes. It can sleep up to four people. Outside, guests have use of a gazebo, firepit, axe and all the firewood they need. An outdoor shower is available during warmer weather but closes when freezing temperatures arrive.

The entire area is reserved for one booking at a time, including the decks and meditation garden. Guests do not share the site with other visitors. Brian says that privacy is part of what makes the property so restful.

The structure is an authentic Mongolian yurt imported through a distributor called Groovy Yurts in eastern Ontario. The distributor travelled to the property to assemble it. During the installation, Brian saw him sitting on a rock in the field for a morning meditation. The moment inspired the Bruces to bring in rocks, add a glider swing and install a water feature, creating a dedicated place for meditation and reflection.

Yurt Beautiful is about 25 minutes from downtown Peace River. The operating season generally runs from mid-May to early October, and stays must be booked in advance. The couple is currently accepting reservations for 2027 and offers gift certificates.

Pets are not permitted because the property is next to a conservation area. The Bruces have three large dogs and a cat that act as resident guardians. The dogs enjoy meeting people, Brian says, but their job is to discourage wildlife from coming too close, making it best for visiting animals to remain at home.

For the Bruces, the appeal remains the same as it was when the yurt first became their personal refuge: a private setting where people can slow down, enjoy thoughtful meals and reconnect with the outdoors.

Reservations can be requested by emailing info@yurtbeautiful.ca

Sara Driedger

South Peace News