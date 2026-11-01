Sorting by

×

Yurt Beautiful offers peaceful escape

by | Nov 1, 2026 | News

Accommodations at Yurt Beautiful near Peace River.

What began as a backyard retreat for Sharon and Brian Bruce has grown into Yurt Beautiful, a secluded accommodation where guests can trade busy routines for quiet time in nature.

The couple incorporated the business in 2024 and welcomed their first full season of visitors in 2025. The idea took shape after they placed a yurt in their backyard in 2023 as “a getaway without getting away.” Limited cell service helped turn it into a sanctuary, Brian says, and overnight guests were soon praising the experience.

For Sharon, the venture also fulfilled a long-standing wish to run a bed and breakfast. A morning meal is included, while lunch and a four-course dinner are available.

“Visitors often rave about Sharon’s cooking,” Brian says.

Meals can be adapted for nut allergies and for gluten-free, vegetarian and lactose-free diets.

Many people arrive unsure of what a yurt stay will involve, Sharon says, but the space is fully equipped with bedding, towels, toiletries and dishes. It can sleep up to four people. Outside, guests have use of a gazebo, firepit, axe and all the firewood they need. An outdoor shower is available during warmer weather but closes when freezing temperatures arrive.

The entire area is reserved for one booking at a time, including the decks and meditation garden. Guests do not share the site with other visitors. Brian says that privacy is part of what makes the property so restful.

The structure is an authentic Mongolian yurt imported through a distributor called Groovy Yurts in eastern Ontario. The distributor travelled to the property to assemble it. During the installation, Brian saw him sitting on a rock in the field for a morning meditation. The moment inspired the Bruces to bring in rocks, add a glider swing and install a water feature, creating a dedicated place for meditation and reflection.

Yurt Beautiful is about 25 minutes from downtown Peace River. The operating season generally runs from mid-May to early October, and stays must be booked in advance. The couple is currently accepting reservations for 2027 and offers gift certificates.

Pets are not permitted because the property is next to a conservation area. The Bruces have three large dogs and a cat that act as resident guardians. The dogs enjoy meeting people, Brian says, but their job is to discourage wildlife from coming too close, making it best for visiting animals to remain at home.

For the Bruces, the appeal remains the same as it was when the yurt first became their personal refuge: a private setting where people can slow down, enjoy thoughtful meals and reconnect with the outdoors.

Reservations can be requested by emailing info@yurtbeautiful.ca

Sara Driedger
South Peace News

Brian Bruce, left, and Sharon Bruce, owners of Yurt Beautiful. Photos on this page courtesy of Brian Bruce.

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alberta Wide Blanket Classified Ads – Reaching over 64 Newspapers in Print and Online.

PRIVATE MORTGAGE LENDER

All real estate types considered. No credit checks done. Deal direct with lender and get quick approval. 403-543-0927; www.firstandsecondmortgages.ca. Ad Category: Services ...More

We buy all Mint sets, Gold Jewelry and more

CANADIAN PICKERS! Downsizing? Moving? Buying Silver Flatware & Jewelry. We buy all Mint sets, Gold Jewelry, Rings, Chains, etc. Ted or Joy 825-966-4373. Ad ...More

ROCKY MOUNTAIN EQUIPMENT IS HIRING

ROCKY MOUNTAIN EQUIPMENT IS HIRING: Parts Technicians, Agriculture & Heavy Equipment Techs - Journeyman, Apprentices, CVIP/Truck Techs, Shop and Field positions available. View Open ...More

INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS

INTEGRITY POST FRAME BUILDINGS since 2008 BUILT WITH CONCRETE POSTS. Barns, Shops, Riding Arenas, Machine Sheds and more, sales@integritybuilt.com 1-866-974-7678 www.integritybuilt.com. Ad Category: Buildings ...More

Auctions: Firearms wanted

FIREARMS WANTED FOR OUR 2026 AUCTION PROGRAM: Firearms, Ammunition, Accessories, or Militaria. Collections, Estates or single items. For Auction, or Possible Purchase: Contact us: ...More

Seeking applications for Medical Appeal Panel

THE MINISTER OF ASSISTED LIVING and Social Services is seeking applications from individuals interested in serving as members for the Medical Appeal Panel. Visit: ...More

Click Here For All Blanket Classifieds and Value Ads

Click Here to Learn How Your Business Can Reach Albertans at Super Low Cost

AWNA – Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association – Your Trusted Service Provider

Alberta Wide Value Ads – Reaching over 1,000,000 Views Weekly in Print and Online.

Cash Paid for gold & silver
Cash Paid for gold & silver

I PAY CA$H!! FOR ALL GOLD & SILVER COINS, JEWELRY, BARS, INGOTS, NUGGETS, GOLD Dust, Dental Gold, Bullion, Sterling Silverware, plus anything made of ...More

WANTED: COIN COLLECTIONS. PAYING CASH!
WANTED: COIN COLLECTIONS. PAYING CASH!

Cash for CoinsWANTED Royal Canadian Mint coins, Franklin Mint, US Mint, world sets etc , collector ’s coins,numismatics , Olympic coins, old coins, old ...More

BUYING OLD JEWELRY
BUYING OLD JEWELRY

BUYING OLD JEWELRY – Rings, Chains, Charms, Bracelets, Brooches, Pendants, Necklaces, etc. Vintage Jewelry | Gold Jewelry | Silver Jewelry | Broken Gold & ...More

Reach over one million views
Reach over one million views

Alberta Wide Value Ads. Contact this newspaper or The AWNA to learn how your business can reach readers at a super low cost. ...More

Click Here to Learn How Your Business Can Reach Albertans at Super Low Cost

Community News From Across Alberta and of Interest to Albertans

Calgary public school complexity teams show early gains as union urges balancing support
Calgary public school complexity teams show early gains as union urges balancing support

Two North Trail High School staff prepping on Aug. 25, 2023, for the upcoming school year in the new building. DARREN KRAUSE / LIVEWIRE CALGARY Calgary public schools have seen early success with provincial support, while a teacher’s advocate said its updated efforts are lacking. On Oct. 22, the Alberta Government announced the Student Support […] ...More

Slave Lake regional fire service seeks new firefighter, cash bonus for volunteers

The Lesser Slave Regional Fire Service is asking to hire a sixth full-time firefighter in 2027 and is switching its volunteer firefighter property tax break to direct cash payouts after bank mortgage rules caused headaches for volunteers. Chief Financial Officer Roland Schmidt and Regional Fire Chief Michael Bissell presented the draft 2027 fire budget to […] ...More

Smith says no more Alberta separation referendums while she is premier
Smith says no more Alberta separation referendums while she is premier

Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a provincewide broadcast and livestream on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. David Boles, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Alberta’s premier says she won’t call another referendum on separation after Albertans overwhelmingly voted to remain in Canada. Premier Danielle Smith said the result was decisive during a provincewide address Tuesday night, Oct. 20. […] ...More

Former Alberta energy CEO says natural gas Crown corp. could be bad for private sector
Former Alberta energy CEO says natural gas Crown corp. could be bad for private sector

CNRL pipelines just outside the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range. David Boles, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The former CEO of the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission says the idea of a Crown corporation to build out natural gas pipeline infrastructure could push out private investment. This from Richard Masson comes after a provincial cabinet report was […] ...More

Slave Lake public works seeks 11th worker, $30K to clear plugged ditches

Slave Lake’s Operations department is asking council for $80,400 to hire an 11th full-time public works operator in 2027, along with an extra $30,000 to dig out plugged drainage ditches along Caribou Trail and Main Street North before heavy rains cause flooding. Chief Financial Officer Roland Schmidt and Supervisor of Utilities Cody Kelly walked the […] ...More

‘It’s not like we’re seeing the big daycare fat cats getting rich’

A Yellowknife MLA says the territorial government should make it easier for early learning and childcare centres to get paid the right amount for their work. Last week, Canada’s auditor general released a report about how the territory’s Department of Education, Culture and Employment supports these facilities. Auditors found the department had not collected documents […] ...More

Peace River agrees to help pay for upgrade 3 years later; grants available!

At its regular meeting Oct. 13, Peace River town council decided to pay a portion of the installation of a rail crossing warning system at 100th Avenue crossing at CN’s Peace River Subdivision. In May 2023, CN forwarded a cost-sharing agreement to council for consideration, but at that time the Director of Infrastructure and Development […] ...More

Crowsnest council orders lower-cost review of Bellevue fire engine

Crowsnest Pass council has kept the planned replacement of Bellevue Fire Engine 3 in its capital program but ordered administration to report on lower-cost options before the municipality proceeds with further borrowing-bylaw readings. The Oct. 20 decision followed a lengthy debate over a motion from Coun. Doreen Johnson that initially called for the $1.5-million purchase […] ...More

Click Here For More Community News From Across Alberta at albertachat.com

Want More? Click Here For Even More! Community News From Across Alberta


Environment Canada Forecast

Alberta 511 Road Reports

Alberta Wildfire Status Map

REGIONAL EPAPER
THIS WEEK'S EDITION

Under Construction! - LOGIN OR SIGNUP HERE FOR CURRENT EDITION
CLICK HERE TO SEE FREE TRIAL

October 21, 2026

Recent Comments

  • Admin2015 on General CommentsHi there, I'm just writing this because I am looking to make a connection with my long lost daughter whom I haven't seen since right after she was born. Her name is Gabrielle chalifoux. She just turne…
  • veida on Today’s Happenings: March 16, 2026I like that the daily roundup includes both specific times and places, like Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall and the after-school program at the Children’s Resource Centre. It makes it easy for…
  • Christopher Harris on Company hired to study hamlet revitalizationDo the people of the community care will they take a role in maintaining the upgrades or will it look like a dump in two years you can't force a community to care
  • ida wuttunee on Annual Indian Relay Races thrill thousandsWhitefish Warriors are true to their horses and team. They are champions with good hearts and they are very helpful in many ways. Little kyro is awesome at what he does, he learned it from his brother…
  • Mohamed BENALIA on Homeless man fined 60 centsThis story is a reminder that even small events can spark important conversations about compassion, fairness, and how communities support vulnerable people. Thanks for sharing.

Your Thoughts Are Welcome

Comments for particular stories should go on the comment section below that story. General comments submit HERE

—— MOST READ STORIES – PAST 14 DAYS ——

CANADA WIDE COMMUNTY NEWS

For the Halibut Fish and Chips reels in its line

For the Halibut Fish and Chips has closed down after seven years, an establishment that was named in Cottage Life magazine, Toronto Life magazine and was named the number three ranked Fish and Chips in [... Read More ]

Canada Post mailboxes at PEI cemetery disrespectful, trustees say

Brudenell Cemetery trustees say they were not consulted by Canada Post before a community mailbox was placed next to it, at the end of Robertson Road. Neil MacDonald, the chair of Brudenell Cemetery Incorporated, said [... Read More ]

Time capsule planted in renovated Sussex town hall facade

The Town of Sussex unveiled a time capsule as part of its new facade renovation which is set to be opened in 100 years. Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Sussex’s town hall building, still [... Read More ]

Trustee rivals join forces on campaign trail

School trustee for Louis Riel School Division, Ryan Palmquist, organized an initiative to create a formal mechanism for trustees to discuss road safety concerns. BROOK JONES / FREE PRESS Trustee candidates have begun teaming up [... Read More ]

Supporters pack gallery seeking $1M from city to save railway museum

Supporters of the shuttered Elgin County Railway Museum in St. Thomas rallied together, in hopes of securing a $1-million grant from the city towards preserving the historic locomotive shops at the Monday, Oct. 19 council [... Read More ]

New Trust Council will mull reductions to proposed 16.5% tax hike for 2027/28 – double last year’s rate increase

First draft of Islands Trust budget is $13.1 million, up from $11.8 million Islands Trust have proposed a 16.5 per cent tax hike per household in the Local Trust Area, double last year’s 8.1 per [... Read More ]

Canada launches first-ever attempt to count visa ‘overstays’

“The CBSA is mandated to remove as soon as possible all foreign nationals who are inadmissible to Canada and subject to an enforceable removal order.” — Canada Border Services Agency Photo: Public Service Alliance of [... Read More ]

Atlantic Fisheries Fund renewed with $300M commitment

The Atlantic Fisheries Fund will now allow for markets within the Atlantic Canada to diversify. Nathalie Sturgeon, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The federal government has renewed the Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF), adding a new stream [... Read More ]

‘It’s not like we’re seeing the big daycare fat cats getting rich’

A Yellowknife MLA says the territorial government should make it easier for early learning and childcare centres to get paid the right amount for their work. Last week, Canada’s auditor general released a report about [... Read More ]

Safety a concern in Pangnirtung after increase in RCMP calls: MLA

Safety concerns related to a recent spike in calls to the Pangnirtung RCMP detachment prompted the community’s MLA Johnny Mike to raise the issue in the legislative assembly on Tuesday. (Photo by Daron Letts) DARON [... Read More ]

RDN says drought and animal browsing killed off swaths of Coats Marsh habitat restoration plants

Estimates are 50% of deciduous and 20% of coniferous plants from fall upland planting died The Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) is working to replant swaths of habitat restoration plants introduced to Coats Marsh in [... Read More ]