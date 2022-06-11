Zabolotniuk honoured by Alberta 55 Plus

Mary Zabolotniuk, right, of High Prairie, accepts a longstanding service award from the Alberta 55, presented by Pat Covington, vice-president of Alberta 55 Plus, left, at the organization’s annual general meeting May 9 in Red Deer.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Mary Zabolotniuk, of High Prairie, was honoured for her countless years of service to the Alberta 55 Plus organization May 9 in Red Deer.

She received an appreciation award for her longstanding service in a ceremony at the organization’s annual general meeting.

“It was a surprise and a shock to get the award,” says Zabolotniuk, 87.

Her nomination describes her dedication for the past three decades in the northwest region [Zone 8] and the province.

“Mary Z, as she is known in Zone 8, first joined Alberta 55 Plus in 1994.

“Being one who is always ready to step up when things need to get done, Mary took on the role of activity director for Zone 8 in 1996, a role she fulfilled for 20 years, and also served many years as the technical director for the north on the provincial board.

“In these roles, Mary attended many provincial games as chef de mission, but was not often able to participate as an athlete.

“She has completed in floor shuffleboard in the Canada 55 Plus Games and in euchre and military whist in provincial games.

“Mary is a life member of Alberta 55 Plus and has many awards that recognize her service to the 55-plus population.”

Zabolotniuk looks forward to competing in doubles cribbage in the 2022 Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games in Peace River from June 16-19.