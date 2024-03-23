Zabolotniuk rink wins Sturling Bonspiel March 23, 2024 · by Admin2015 · 0 Twelve rinks participated in the High Prairie Curling Club’s Sturling Bonspiel March 8-9. Rinks are comprised of only two members instead of the traditional four. Jim Zabolotniuk, left, and Amy Zabolotniuk won the A Event. Brent Kushner, left, and Wendy Ehman won the B Event. Taya Hayward, left, and Laura Poloz won the C Event. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Pirates lead 2-1! Something for everyone! Rotaract bringing dodgeball event back to Peace River ‘All hands on deck!’