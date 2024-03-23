Zabolotniuk rink wins Sturling Bonspiel

Twelve rinks participated in the High Prairie Curling Club’s Sturling Bonspiel March 8-9. Rinks are comprised of only two members instead of the traditional four.

Jim Zabolotniuk, left, and Amy Zabolotniuk won the A Event.
Brent Kushner, left, and Wendy Ehman won the B Event.
Taya Hayward, left, and Laura Poloz won the C Event.

