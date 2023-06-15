Commentary – We won’t mention the cost

Jeff Burgar

A “friend” of mine has a story. I changed names. Some facts. To protect the innocent. Maybe the guilty, too. Details here may be harmful to your health. Got the drill?

Adult Albertans long ago knew they no longer get mail notices their driver licenses are expiring. This has led to many people not realizing, or simply not caring, their licenses are no longer good to use. No notice is, like so many ideas put in place by usually well-meaning keyboard tappers in government, with unintended consequences.

As in, a nasty insurance flunky wanting to make his or her numbers might jump on the ‘invalid’ driver’s license excuse to not pay off a claim. Someone decides the photo ID of an expired driver’s license is not acceptable. Quibbly things.

And of course, government folks discover their so-called good ideas to save money often need even more rules to make sure people follow their good idea rules.

Case in point is expired driver’s licenses. Too many people, not getting mailed notices, simply forget, do not notice, ignore or don’t care. So not renewing means more ‘rules’ are needed. This is how government works. One fix needs another fix. And another. Until the whole thing is a mess. One ‘fix’ with expired licenses is, after three years with an expired, one has to take a complete driver’s test.

Hearing this, my expired friend promised he would get a renewal. As these things go, it actually took a kick in the butt from his employer. She had notice from their insurance company that all drivers using company vehicles had to produce a valid driver’s license number. Naturally, he says even asking for his age is a privacy invasion. Never mind his license number. That’s the way things are these days. I say next thing you know, they will want medical and bank history.

“Well!” says my friend. First, the ‘expired’ licence is no longer valid ID. Produce something else. I also said (sorry, my ‘friend’ also said) the nice lady at the license place told him he needed a birth certificate, plus a photo ID. Like a passport.

And a proof of being a resident. Something with a name and address on it. And, because the driver was 75, yes, a medical exam.

But, says my friend, “I am only 74.” Ah yes, says the nice lady, but you will soon be 75. My friend wanted to say, “God willing, I will soon enough be 100.”

He decided to quit while he was semi-ahead.

Off to the walk-in health clinic. The sign on the door says it closes at 4:45 p.m. Being 4:30 p.m., it’s locked. While he reads all the signs on the door, another nice lady opens the door from the inside and asks what he wants. To make an appointment for that medical. She says that part is still open. Curiously, the left-hand door is actually unlocked. Which is what all right-handed people open doors with, correct?

Another day, after medical and armed with all the paperwork, my friend gets his temporary licence. Eight people involved. Three trips. Red tapers are proud.

Good news is, the new licence arrived with a note. The driver can get an email notice in five years his license is expiring. If he signs up. And rules don’t change.