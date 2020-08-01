COVID-19 UPDATE – July 31, 2020

As of July 31, Alberta Health has confirmed 240 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours. 113 on July 30, and 127 on July 31.

There are 24 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

There is a confirmed outbreak at Heimstaed Seniors Lodge, La Crete(Mackenzie County).

It was announced on July 30 that the pilot program of having pharmacies administer COVID-19 asymptomatic testing was a success. Pharmacies across Alberta will be able to administer testing to individuals who have not experienced any symptoms related to COVID-19. Check your local pharmacy in the next week to see if they are offering testing. If you think you may have any COVID-19 symptoms follow the self-assessment steps before booking any test.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 45 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 148 cases and 58 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 33 cases and moves up to 8 7 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 52 cases drops to 8 active cases.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 8 cases and 5 active.

The city of Fort McMurray gains a new active cases for a total of 61 and 5 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) hold with a total of 24 cases and drops to 4 active cases.

The town of Hinton holds at a total of 7 and 4 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) reports 1 new case for a total of 3 and 2 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) hold with a total of 21 cases and drops to 2 active cases.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) holds with a total of 8 cases with 2 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) moves up to a total of 6 and 2 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds for a total of 5 cases and 1 of them active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) gains 1 new case for a total of 2 and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 7 and 1 active.

MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 73 and 1 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) holds at a total of 1 case and 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake gains a new case for a total of 3 and 1 active.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) loses one of their cases for a total of 2 cases and 0 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 21 municipalities.

There are 10,843 cases in Alberta, and 196 deaths in Alberta (114 in Calgary Zone, 47 in Edmonton zone, 17 in North Zone, 16 in the South Zone, 2 in the Central Zone). Of the 10,843 cases, 86 are in the hospital and 17 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 9,261 cases have recovered, which moves up to 87% of the cases in Alberta.

There are still 1,386 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:599, Edmonton:272, Central:254, South:147, North:107, Unknown:7.

There has been 6 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours. 5 are in the Edmonton Zone at the Good Samaritan Southgate. 1 is in the Central Zone.

Canada has 116,312 confirmed cases. There have been 8,935 deaths recorded.

There have been 101,227 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 94% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 4,473,974 confirmed cases. There are 151,499 deaths recorded and 1,414,155 recovered cases, which holds at 33%.

There are 16,422,252 cases worldwide. There are 675,584 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 10,207,744 cases recovered globally, which holds at 61%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(2,610,102), India (1,638,827), Russia(838,461), and South Africa (493,183). No other country has reached the 475,000 mark. Canada drops to 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(91,263), followed by the United Kingdom (46,204), Mexico (46,000) and India (35,745) moves up to 5th position moving Italy down to 6th (35,141). No other country has reached the 35,000 mark. Canada drops to 16th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (1,964,853), US (1,414,155), India (1,057,805), Russia (637,217) and Chile(328,327). South Africa is rapidly gaining recovered cases with 326,171 and Mexico with 320,100. All other countries are below 320,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be August 4. Enjoy the long weekend!

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.