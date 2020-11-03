Today in High Prairie – November 4, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 4, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 4, 2020

Halle Paige Comeau

Kaleb Dupuis

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 4, 2020

Anthony LaPlante

Lisa Ann Bittman

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 4

1740 – Augustus Toplady, Rock of Ages Hymn Author

1876 – James Fraser, Designed the Buffalo Nickel

1879 – Will Rogers, American Hunourist/Actor

1884 – Henry Ferguson, Inventor of Modern Tractor

1908 – Anthony Warde, Buck Rogers Actor

1916 – Walter Cronkite, CBS Evening News Anchor

1916 – Ruth Handler, Barbie Doll Inventor

1918 – Art Carney, Honeymooners Actor

1923 – Alfred Heineken, Heineken Beer Brewer

1924 – Howie Meeker, Toronto Maple Leaf

1932 – Noam Pitlik, Sanford & Son Actor

1937 – Loretta Swit, MASH Actress

1949 – Berlinda Tolbert, The Jeffersons Actress

1949 – Markie Post, Night Court Actress

1961 – Ralph Macchio, Karate Kid Actor

1969 – Matthew McConaughey, A Tie to Kill Actor

This Day in Local History – November 4

Nov. 4, 1915: High Prairie farmer D.S. Hayden arrives in High Prairie with the first load of purebred registered Shorthorns to arrive in the Peace Country.

Nov. 4, 1960: Former Faust resident William Menzies dies at his home at the age of 79 years. The long-time commercial fishermen was one of the first to ship fish out of Lesser Slave Lake in 1913 and Great Slave Lake in 1937.

Nov. 4, 1961: The High Prairie Progress reports Dr. and Mrs. B. Carroll arrive from Australia to set up practice. They see snow for the first time and call it “refreshing”.

Nov. 4, 1981: Despite a petition from over 100 people, town council proceeds on plans to access the O’Brien Subdivision.

Nov. 4, 1987: South Peace News reports that Treena Steffes, 1987 Indoor Rodeo Queen, wins the title of Miss Congeniality at the Lakeland Rodeo Association Rodeo Queen finals.

Nov. 4, 1989: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team wins first place at the Prairie River – St. Andrew’s Invitational tournament. The girl’s title is won by Falher.

Nov. 4, 1989: The Brian Bliss rink takes home $600 after losing the semi-final at a curling bonspiel in Peace River.

Nov. 4, 1991: The High Prairie Regals and Falher Pirates are the first teams to be fined under the NPHL’s new carding rule.

Nov. 4, 1997: Stan Kozie is elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president.

Nov. 4, 1998: South Peace News reports Medicine Bottle changes its name to Rexall Drugs.

Nov, 4, 2000: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team goes undefeated to win a junior high school tournament in High Prairie. The Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers win the girl’s title.

Nov. 4, 2006: The Northern and Aboriginal Coalition endorses the PC leadership bid of Lyle Oberg, who would go on to lose to Ed Stelmach. Local MLA Pearl Calahasen also endorses Oberg.

Nov. 4, 2009: Thieves steal poppies and money from Fields and leave the poppies scattered across the parking lot.

This Day in World History – November 4

1646 – Massachusetts uses death penalty for denying Bible is God’s word.

1783 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 36 premieres.

1846 – Benjamin Palmer patents artificial leg.

1862 – Dr. Richard Gatling patents Gatling machine gun.

1873 – Dentist John Beers of San Franciso patents the gold crown.

1879 – Thomas Elkins patents refrigerating apparatus.

1879 – James Ritty patents first cash register.

1904 – 1st stadium built specifically for football [Harvard Stadium].

1914 – Vogue holds 1st model show.

1921 – Japanese PM Hara Takashi is assassinated in Tokyo.

1922 – Howard Carter discovers tomb of Tutankhamun in Egypt.

1929 – Richard E. Byrd leads 1st polar expedition to Antarctica’s interior.

1939 – 1st air conditioned automobile exhibited.

1946 – UNESCO is formed.

1960 – Mary Leakey and Louis Leakey discover first Homo habilis jaw.

1965 – Lee Breedlove sets female land speed record of 308.56 mph.

1968 – “Wichita Lineman”, 12th album by Glen Campbell, is released.

1973 – Netherlands experiences 1st Car Free Sunday caused by oil crisis.

1980 – Ronald Reagan is elected president of the USA.

1984 – Nicaragua holds 1st free elections in 56 years.

1991 – Imelda Marcos returns from exile to Philippines, arrested next day.

1993 – Elton John awarded $518,700 from Sunday Mirror for false report.

1993 – Jean Chretien appointed PM of Canada.

1996 – British girls group the Spice Girls release their debut album.

1997 – “Come On Over”, 3rd studio album by Shania Twain, released.

2001 – “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” premieres.

2003 – Most powerful solar flare as observed by satellite is recorded.

2008 – Barack Obama elected president of the USA.

2015 – Justin Trudeau sworn in as Canadian PM.

2015 – Katy Perry highest paid musician of the year earning $135 million.

2016 – Paris Agreement on climate change becomes effective.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 4, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today’s planetary configurations indicate this would be a good moment to get rid of everything that’s still holding you back from an impending rebirth. One stumbling block for you may be the impulse you seem to have to blend in with others. You’re an individual. This isn’t something to overcome. It should be celebrated!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today’s planetary configurations indicate you can expect a very profitable period coming up. You’ve worked hard lately, and it’s only natural you should finally arrive at this stage. You’re going to be able to measure the distance you’ve come, and above all, evaluate your power. Whatever you do, think big!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today’s aspects ask you to make more of an effort. You will have to come back down to Earth and join the rest of us mere mortals. You may be cultivating your independence a bit too much. It pulls you away from people. You should try to mingle and get involved in a cause that’s bigger than you. Working with others is a necessary part of any job.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You can interpret today’s aspects in several ways. The planetary configurations correspond to a search for space, whether physical or intellectual. You may be asking yourself philosophical questions, or perhaps you’re thinking of taking a long trip in the future. What will you decide to do? Will you read Kant or plan your dream trip?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – In navigating the seas of your emotional life, you may feel as though you’ve made a great effort over the past month. You’ve been available and conciliatory and have done your best to maintain harmony. With today’s celestial energy, you want to be more spontaneous. The enterprising and reckless you has returned!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – With today’s celestial configuration, your emotional universe will once again glow with positive energy. You will be meeting more people, and your encounters are likely to be more profound. The coming weeks are quite promising for you. The music will be in the key to pleasure and sensuality. Allow the music to fill your senses!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – For you, the changing planetary configuration portends a period of timidity. You will probably go out less, introduce yourself to fewer new people, and be less prone to show off. But any relationships you form will be much more intense than usual. The weeks ahead are quite promising, although you may have to readjust some of your attitudes.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may have spent the past few weeks exploring new horizons, talking to new people, going out more frequently in the evening, when possible, or even making short trips away from home. But this is a moment to settle down. Today’s celestial configuration is giving you the incentive you need to stabilize yourself. Expect some pleasurable moments in the comfort of your home.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re likely to enjoy today’s change of tone. Don’t you feel a need to take friendships beyond the superficial level? Perhaps you should reestablish contact with some former friends, too, although you may find you have some bonds to repair. In any case, you can expect another month devoted to sweeping the cobwebs out of your emotional universe in order to let in sunlight and promise.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today, you can expect to be somewhat more enterprising in your relationships. You may find new friends or enjoy spending quality time with some old ones, if possible. Perhaps you will look forward to an intensification of your love life. With today’s planetary configuration, you will surely find excellent resources for improving your emotional well-being.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Recent aspects have allowed you to affirm yourself at work and, in a more general way, cement some aspects of your personality. Now you will be consolidating things. It’s as if you’ve conceived of a product, created it, and are now finally ready to put it on the market. If this is in fact the case, the current period corresponds to incoming money – and profits.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today’s planetary aspects herald the beginning of an especially agreeable period. You will carry confidence, clarity, and positive influence wherever you go. You’ve used up a lot of your reserves recently and made it to this stage just in the nick of time. Enjoy your new strength.