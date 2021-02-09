2019 HP Rodeo Queen gets prize buckle, saddle

The 2019 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen stands with the prize Montana Silversmith belt buckle and Canadian Western Rawhide Signature saddle in a photo with the sponsors Feb. 2. Standing left-right, are High Prairie A&W owner/manager Louise Owens [buckle sponsor], Vern Cook, of Vern’s Light Towing [saddle sponsor] 2019 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Shelby Cook, Elks Past District Deputy Ray Duchesneau, of High Prairie, and Teresa Yanishewski, owner of A-1 Western Wear Tack and Gifts, who co-ordinated the prizes and presentation.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The 2019 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen has been honoured again.



Shelby Cook received a prize Montana Silversmith buckle Feb. 2 from Louise Owens, owner/ manager of High Prairie A&W, which sponsored the buckle.



“That looks really nice,” says Cook, who was crowned Rodeo Queen on July 30, 2019.



She recently received a prize Canadian Western Rawhide Signature saddle sponsored by Vern’s Light Towing, owned by her parents Vern and Michelle Cook, of High Prairie.



The young woman is grateful for the opportunity to serve as High Prairie Elks Rodeo Queen.



“I couldn’t have achieved this title without the love and support from my family and friends and my amazing horse Mila,” Cook says.



She was honoured to carry the High Prairie banner after she became queen.



Cook was in Oklahoma from Aug. 2-24 when she stayed at The Bar Nothing Ranch, which raises high-performance horses and participated in a few rodeos.



“I did represent High Prairie and Elks Pro Rodeo at a few jackpot events down there,” Cook says.



She is grateful for the experience to represent the popular event.



“I appreciate everything the Elks have done for me,” Cook says.



A&W is delighted to sponsor the buckle.



“We’ve always been involved in the rodeo and we love to be involved in the community and sponsor events and projects,” Owens says.



“We just want to give back to the community.”



High Prairie Elks Lodge appreciated Cook and her service to the community.



“We thank Shelby for representing the High Prairie Elks Rodeo and the community and for helping promote our rodeo,” says Elks Past District Deputy Ray Duchesneau, of High Prairie.



The Elks also thank Cook for being active at Elks events during her time as Rodeo Queen.



Duchesneau and the Elks also thank all their sponsors.



The Elks also thank Teresa Yanishewski, owner of A-1 Western Wear Tack and Gifts, who co-ordinated the prizes and presentation.



The 2020 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo was cancelled over restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic.