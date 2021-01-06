Christmas Angels deliver hampers

Richard Froese
South Peace News
More than 50 families and individuals in the High Prairie region enjoyed a special Christmas thanks to generous hampers.
Big Lakes County Christmas Angels program distributed 54 hampers on Dec. 22, says Nicole Hanna, manager of Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services.
“We helped 132 people; 75 adults and 57 children,” Hanna says.
FCSS delivered six fewer hampers in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic than in 2019, she notes.
“Although we predicted a higher number of applicants and a lower number of donations due to the economy, we were surprised to get fewer applications and more donations,” Hanna says.
“It is always a good sign when we distribute fewer hampers; that means fewer people needed one.”
Each hamper included a turkey, potatoes, carrots, stuffing, corn, buns, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, milk, butter and oranges.
“Since we received an increase in donations this year, we were able to add cookies, hot chocolate, pancake mix, juice mix and popcorn to the hampers,” Hanna says.
Children in the family also received one gift.
The community again pulled through to fill the hampers and needs of the recipients.
“We had an exceptionally amazing year for donations,” Hanna says.
“Lots of residents and businesses donated,” she adds.
FCSS and Big Lakes County are grateful.
“We thank everyone who has donated,” Hanna says.
“We would not be able to do this program for families in need if it were not for the generosity of donations.”