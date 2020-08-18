Convenience store and cardlock supported by HP council

A 13.6-acre parcel of land on Highway 2 in High Prairie is the site of a proposed convenience store and cardlock fuel station with a sanitary dump. The site is located on the north side of the highway west of Big Lakes County Operations Centre

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A convenience store and cardlock fuel station with a sanitary dump proposed for the west side of High Prairie have been supported by Town of High Prairie council.



At its regular meeting Aug. 11, council adopted a land-use bylaw to allow the business at 5709 – 57 Avenue located in an industrial district.



Council passed the bylaw to allow a cardlock facility for bulk fuel storage and sales as a discretionary use in the district after a quiet public hearing.



“We didn’t receive any written submissions for or against the bylaw,” Mayor Brian Panasiuk says.



The development is proposed for 13.6 acres of land on Highway 2 just south of Joe Quartly Trucking or just west of Big Lakes County Operations Centre.



CAO Brian Martinson says the business would be accessible only from 56 Street to 57 Avenue.



Administration and the Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency recommended final reading.



The town posted notice of the application and sent letters to owners of properties within 100 feet of the land.



“The Municipal Planning Commission approved the discretionary use of a cardlock facility for bulk fuel storage and sales at it meeting June 10, says a report from administration.



Convenience store and sanitary dump were not included as discretionary uses in an industrial district.



An application for a development permit was received by the town May 14.