Risling named new CAO for High Prairie

Rod Risling

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie has named Rod Risling as its new chief administrative officer (CAO) starting in late August.



He will succeed Brian Martinson, who retires Aug. 28 after 29 years with the town, says a town news release Aug. 14.



Martinson served as CAO since October 2015 after filling is as interim CAO from June to September 2015.



“I am very excited to join the town’s administration, become a member of the community and make new friends,” Risling says.



“Together, we will build an even stronger community.



“I bring a track record of driving superior operations, delivering outstanding citizen service and building high functioning teams with more than 30 years of experience in public service.”



Risling has served several municipalities, including Peace River and Grande Prairie.



“Most of my recent experience stems within larger municipal environments but my rural upbringing and earlier career positions provide a balanced perspective between various sized urban and rural settings,” Risling says.



“The current economic situation, challenges with COVID-19 and my desire to contribute to the public good are the driving reasons for taking on this important position.”



Most recently, he worked with the City of Edmonton where he was responsible for a team of almost 200 full-time employees and an annual budget of $23 million. “Strong leadership, change, management and stakeholder building skills were required to manage the demanding customer expectations and extraordinary growth over the past decade,” Risling says.



Town council gives a warm welcome to the new CAO.



“We are confident he brings a great skill to the High Prairie team,” Mayor Brian Panasiuk says.



“We are excited to work with him.”



High Prairie council wishes Martinson all the best as he retires and pursues new ventures.



“We would like to thank Brian for his many years of dedicated service,” Panasiuk says.



“Brian has been an integral part of the success of the operation for many years and will be greatly missed.”