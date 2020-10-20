COVID-19 UPDATE – October 19, 2020

· by · 0

As of October 19, Alberta Health has confirmed 808 new cases in Alberta in the last 72 hours. 331=Oct 17, 231=Oct 18, 256=Oct 12, 220=Oct 19.

There are 62 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

1463 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops down to 89% of the cases.

——————————————————————————————————————

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Supportive living/home living sites

  • Heimstaed Seniors Lodge, La Crete
  • Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

  • CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray
  • Family gatherings, La Crete
  • Private gathering, Bonnyville
  • Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray
  • Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray
  • Walmart Supercentre, Grande Prairie

—————————————————————————————————————-

COVID-19 school status

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the following chart. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

97 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 72 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school. 26 schools are on the WATCH list.

Definitions for confirmed cases in schools:

Alert (1 case)

  • Parents will be notified by their child’s school as soon as one confirmed case is identified within the school. This is known as an alert. These are not currently included in the map.

Outbreak (2+ cases)

  • An outbreak is declared when there are 2 or more confirmed cases in a school setting within a 14 day period where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school. Any school meeting this definition will be reported on the map.

Outbreak over

  • A school outbreak is declared over when there have been no new confirmed cases in a school for 28 days.

There are 2 outbreak reported in the North Zone.

October 19, 2020

1City Of AirdrieWatchCoopers Crossing School
2City Of CalgaryWatchLester B. Pearson High School
3City Of CalgaryWatchClarence Sansom School
4City Of CalgaryWatchNelson Mandela High School
5City Of CalgaryWatchCanyon Meadows School
6City Of CalgaryWatchEcole de la Rose Sauvage
7City Of CalgaryWatchJohn G Diefenbaker High School
8City Of EdmontonWatchArchbishop O’Leary
9City Of EdmontonWatchCentre High
10City Of EdmontonWatchRoss Sheppard High School
11City Of EdmontonWatchSt. Oscar Romero Catholic High School
12City Of EdmontonWatchVimy Ridge
13City Of EdmontonWatchHighlands School
14City Of EdmontonWatchAustin O’Brien
15City Of EdmontonWatchHarry Ainlay School
16City Of EdmontonWatchQueen Elizabeth School
17City Of EdmontonWatchLouis St. Laurent
18City Of EdmontonWatchEdmonton Islamic Academy
19City Of EdmontonWatchM. E. LaZerte School
20City Of EdmontonWatchHeadway School Society of Alberta
21City Of EdmontonWatchAurora School
22City Of Red DeerWatchHunting Hills High School
23City Of St. AlbertWatchElmer S Gish School
24Strathcona CountyWatchBev Facey Community High School
25Strathcona CountyWatchLakeland Ridge School
26Town Of CochraneWatchRancheView School
27City Of AirdrieOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Northcott Prairie School
28City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Saddle Ridge School
29City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Peter Lougheed School
30City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Vista Heights School
31City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Monterey Park School
32City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Our Lady of the Assumption School
33City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Central Memorial High School
34City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Ecole La Mosaique
35City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Rundle School
36City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Father Lacombe School
37City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Connaught School
38City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Janus Academy
39City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Calgary French & International School
40City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Francis High School
41City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Chief Justice Milvain School
42City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Bishop McNally High School
43City Of CalgaryOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Coventry Hills School
44City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Holy Trinity
45City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Lillian Osborne High School
46City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)McNally School
47City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Cardinal Collins High School Academic Centre
48City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Riverbend School
49City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Christ the King School
50City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Kirkness School
51City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Matthew
52City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Aldergrove School
53City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Brendan School
54City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Calder School
55City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Dr. Donald Massey School
56City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)J Percy Page School
57City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Archbishop MacDonald
58City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Vladimir Elementary School
59City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Joseph
60City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Archbishop Joseph MacNeil
61City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Soraya Hafez School
62City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)AlBaqir Academy
63City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Evansdale School
64City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Thomas More Academy
65City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Jasper Place School
66City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Michael Strembitsky School
67City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Dickinsfield School
68City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Maria Goretti
69City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. John Bosco
70City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Victoria School
71City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Londonderry School
72City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Scott Robertson School
73City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Norwood School
74City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Eastglen School
75City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Rosslyn School
76City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Steinhauer School
77City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Francis Xavier
78City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Tipaskan School
79City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Vernon Barford School
80City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Nicholas
81City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Kate Chegwin School
82City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Glengarry School
83City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Michael A Kostek Elementary School
84City Of EdmontonOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Dunluce School
85City Of LethbridgeOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Teresa of Calcutta School
86City Of LethbridgeOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Ecole La Verendrye
87City Of LethbridgeOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Francis Junior High School
88City Of LethbridgeOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Ecole St. Mary School
89City Of St. AlbertOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)St. Albert Catholic High School
90Municipal District Of Peace No. 135Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Springfield Elementary School
91Municipality Of JasperOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Jasper Junior Senior High School
92Rocky View CountyOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Sarah Thompson School
93Rocky View CountyOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Khalsa School Calgary Educational Foundation
94Strathcona CountyOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Mills Haven Elementary School
95Strathcona CountyOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Salisbury Composite High School
96Strathcona CountyOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Holy Spirit Catholic School
97Town Of StrathmoreOpen (Outbreak, 2-4 cases)Trinity Christian Academy

Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)

Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread

Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.
Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures
Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.

——————————————————————————————————————

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 115 case(s).

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 175 cases and holds with 49 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 317 cases and 29 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 58 cases and 12 active. Smoky Lake County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to a total of 21 cases and 9 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 24 cases and 9 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 13 cases and 8 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 72 cases and 7active cases.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 22 cases and 6 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) removes a case for a total of 413 cases and 6 active cases.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 12 cases and 5 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 22 cases and 5 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) holds with a total of 52 and 5 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 94 cases and 4 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 18 cases and holds with 4 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 11 cases and 3 active.

Lac La Biche holds with a total of 4 cases and 3 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 67 cases and 3 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 58 cases and 2 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 13 cases and 2 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) gains a new case for a total of 19 and 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 3 and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 28 cases and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds with a total of 17 and 1 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 75 cases and 1 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) holds with a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

The town of Hinton holds with a total of 8 cases and 1 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 13 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 11 municipalities.

There are 22,673 reported cases in Alberta, and 292 deaths in Alberta (134 in Calgary Zone, 88 in Edmonton zone, 35 in North Zone, 27 in the South Zone, 8 in the Central Zone). Of the 22,673 cases, 117 are in the hospital and 18 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 19,243 cases have recovered, which drops down to 86% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 3,138 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:1,604, Calgary:998, South:191, North:180, Central:148, Unknown:17.

There have been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours. 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, and 2 in the Calgary Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Provincial breakdown was not available at time of posting.

Canada has 201,437 confirmed cases. There have been 9,778 deaths recorded.
There have been 169,671 recovered cases in Canada and drops down to 88% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 8,128,524 confirmed cases. There are 218,986 deaths recorded and 3,272,603 recovered cases, which holds at 41%.

There are 40,280,824 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,116,314 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 27,598,216 cases recovered globally, which drops down to 70%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (7,550,273), Brazil (5,235,344), Russia (1,406,667), and Argentina (989,680). No other country has reached the 989,000 mark. Canada moves down to 28th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (153,905), India (114,610), Mexico (86,167), United Kingdom (43,816). No other country has reached the 43,000 mark. Canada holds at 20th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (6,663,608), Brazil (4,526,393), US (3,272,603), Russia (1,070,920), Colombia (858,294). All other countries are below 850,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be October 21.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment