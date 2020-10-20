COVID-19 UPDATE – October 19, 2020

As of October 19, Alberta Health has confirmed 808 new cases in Alberta in the last 72 hours. 331=Oct 17, 231=Oct 18, 256=Oct 12, 220=Oct 19.

There are 62 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

1463 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops down to 89% of the cases.

——————————————————————————————————————

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Supportive living/home living sites

Heimstaed Seniors Lodge, La Crete

Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray

Family gatherings, La Crete

Private gathering, Bonnyville

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Walmart Supercentre, Grande Prairie

—————————————————————————————————————-

COVID-19 school status

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the following chart. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

97 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 72 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school. 26 schools are on the WATCH list.

Definitions for confirmed cases in schools:

Alert (1 case)

Parents will be notified by their child’s school as soon as one confirmed case is identified within the school. This is known as an alert. These are not currently included in the map.

Outbreak (2+ cases)

An outbreak is declared when there are 2 or more confirmed cases in a school setting within a 14 day period where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school. Any school meeting this definition will be reported on the map.

Outbreak over

A school outbreak is declared over when there have been no new confirmed cases in a school for 28 days.

There are 2 outbreak reported in the North Zone.

October 19, 2020

1 City Of Airdrie Watch Coopers Crossing School 2 City Of Calgary Watch Lester B. Pearson High School 3 City Of Calgary Watch Clarence Sansom School 4 City Of Calgary Watch Nelson Mandela High School 5 City Of Calgary Watch Canyon Meadows School 6 City Of Calgary Watch Ecole de la Rose Sauvage 7 City Of Calgary Watch John G Diefenbaker High School 8 City Of Edmonton Watch Archbishop O’Leary 9 City Of Edmonton Watch Centre High 10 City Of Edmonton Watch Ross Sheppard High School 11 City Of Edmonton Watch St. Oscar Romero Catholic High School 12 City Of Edmonton Watch Vimy Ridge 13 City Of Edmonton Watch Highlands School 14 City Of Edmonton Watch Austin O’Brien 15 City Of Edmonton Watch Harry Ainlay School 16 City Of Edmonton Watch Queen Elizabeth School 17 City Of Edmonton Watch Louis St. Laurent 18 City Of Edmonton Watch Edmonton Islamic Academy 19 City Of Edmonton Watch M. E. LaZerte School 20 City Of Edmonton Watch Headway School Society of Alberta 21 City Of Edmonton Watch Aurora School 22 City Of Red Deer Watch Hunting Hills High School 23 City Of St. Albert Watch Elmer S Gish School 24 Strathcona County Watch Bev Facey Community High School 25 Strathcona County Watch Lakeland Ridge School 26 Town Of Cochrane Watch RancheView School 27 City Of Airdrie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Northcott Prairie School 28 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Saddle Ridge School 29 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Peter Lougheed School 30 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Vista Heights School 31 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Monterey Park School 32 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Our Lady of the Assumption School 33 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Central Memorial High School 34 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ecole La Mosaique 35 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Rundle School 36 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Father Lacombe School 37 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Connaught School 38 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Janus Academy 39 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Calgary French & International School 40 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Francis High School 41 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chief Justice Milvain School 42 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Bishop McNally High School 43 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Coventry Hills School 44 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Holy Trinity 45 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lillian Osborne High School 46 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) McNally School 47 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Cardinal Collins High School Academic Centre 48 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Riverbend School 49 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Christ the King School 50 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Kirkness School

51 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Matthew 52 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Aldergrove School 53 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Brendan School 54 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Calder School 55 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Dr. Donald Massey School 56 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) J Percy Page School 57 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Archbishop MacDonald 58 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Vladimir Elementary School 59 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Joseph 60 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Archbishop Joseph MacNeil 61 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Soraya Hafez School 62 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) AlBaqir Academy 63 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Evansdale School 64 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Thomas More Academy 65 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Jasper Place School 66 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Michael Strembitsky School 67 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Dickinsfield School 68 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Maria Goretti 69 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. John Bosco 70 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Victoria School 71 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Londonderry School 72 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Scott Robertson School 73 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Norwood School 74 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Eastglen School 75 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Rosslyn School 76 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Steinhauer School 77 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Francis Xavier 78 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Tipaskan School 79 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Vernon Barford School 80 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Nicholas 81 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Kate Chegwin School 82 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Glengarry School 83 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Michael A Kostek Elementary School 84 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Dunluce School 85 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Teresa of Calcutta School 86 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ecole La Verendrye 87 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Francis Junior High School 88 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ecole St. Mary School 89 City Of St. Albert Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Albert Catholic High School 90 Municipal District Of Peace No. 135 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Springfield Elementary School 91 Municipality Of Jasper Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Jasper Junior Senior High School 92 Rocky View County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Sarah Thompson School 93 Rocky View County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Khalsa School Calgary Educational Foundation 94 Strathcona County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Mills Haven Elementary School 95 Strathcona County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Salisbury Composite High School 96 Strathcona County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Holy Spirit Catholic School 97 Town Of Strathmore Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Trinity Christian Academy

Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)

Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread

Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.

Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures

Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.

——————————————————————————————————————

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 115 case(s).

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 175 cases and holds with 49 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 317 cases and 29 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 58 cases and 12 active. Smoky Lake County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to a total of 21 cases and 9 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 24 cases and 9 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 13 cases and 8 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 72 cases and 7active cases.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 22 cases and 6 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) removes a case for a total of 413 cases and 6 active cases.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 12 cases and 5 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 22 cases and 5 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) holds with a total of 52 and 5 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 94 cases and 4 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 18 cases and holds with 4 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 11 cases and 3 active.

Lac La Biche holds with a total of 4 cases and 3 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 67 cases and 3 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 58 cases and 2 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 13 cases and 2 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) gains a new case for a total of 19 and 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 3 and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 28 cases and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds with a total of 17 and 1 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 75 cases and 1 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) holds with a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

The town of Hinton holds with a total of 8 cases and 1 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 13 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 11 municipalities.

There are 22,673 reported cases in Alberta, and 292 deaths in Alberta (134 in Calgary Zone, 88 in Edmonton zone, 35 in North Zone, 27 in the South Zone, 8 in the Central Zone). Of the 22,673 cases, 117 are in the hospital and 18 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 19,243 cases have recovered, which drops down to 86% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 3,138 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:1,604, Calgary:998, South:191, North:180, Central:148, Unknown:17.

There have been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours. 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, and 2 in the Calgary Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Provincial breakdown was not available at time of posting.

Canada has 201,437 confirmed cases. There have been 9,778 deaths recorded.

There have been 169,671 recovered cases in Canada and drops down to 88% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 8,128,524 confirmed cases. There are 218,986 deaths recorded and 3,272,603 recovered cases, which holds at 41%.

There are 40,280,824 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,116,314 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 27,598,216 cases recovered globally, which drops down to 70%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (7,550,273), Brazil (5,235,344), Russia (1,406,667), and Argentina (989,680). No other country has reached the 989,000 mark. Canada moves down to 28th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (153,905), India (114,610), Mexico (86,167), United Kingdom (43,816). No other country has reached the 43,000 mark. Canada holds at 20th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (6,663,608), Brazil (4,526,393), US (3,272,603), Russia (1,070,920), Colombia (858,294). All other countries are below 850,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be October 21.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.