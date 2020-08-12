EW Pratt graduates on parade Aug. 15

Students in the graduating class of E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie were congratulated in a special display organized on May 9, the day scheduled for the graduation ceremonies. However, the school was closed since March 16 and restrictions health restrictions prevent large indoor gatherings during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The display was created by school athletic director Jenelle Gallivan and wellness coach Chelsea Bembridge.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Graduating students of E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie will be honoured at special celebrations Aug. 15.



Graduates are organizing an unofficial ceremony featured by a parade scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.



“Students came to me saying they wanted to feel more acknowledged for their accomplishments,” says Malakae Sharkawi, organizing the event with Emily Norgaard.



“The school stated that we would have one in October, however students didn’t agree and wanted to hold an event before going off to post-secondary school or post-high school plans.”



Sharkawi and Norgaard have planned many events as local schools for many years.



Official ceremonies scheduled for May 9 were postponed by restrictions during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



“Right now we have 50 of 74 grads who have accepted to going to both the ceremony and parade,” Sharkawi says.



“Everyone is welcome to watch the parade.”



Each graduate will be dressed up to their preference, most will be in grad wear. Each grad is required to be in the box of their truck or a trailer being pulled to be visible for people to watch.



“Please maintain social distancing around other families,” Sharkawi says.



“Also please be extra cautious seating around JB Woods and Pleasantview Lodge as the residents will be out to watch.”



People may also wish to wear a face mask.



The parade starts at Revolution Ford.



From there, students will proceed along the parade route as follows:

-South on 40th Street.

-East on 51 Avenue;

-North on 39th Street towards JB Woods;

-West on Township Road 744;

-North on 42nd Street (Pleasantview Drive);

-Continue to Pleasantview Lodge;

-West on 55 Avenue past the Sports Palace;

-North on 50th Street to EW Pratt School.

Earlier in the day, graduates will be centre stage at a short and simple ceremony for invited family and teachers.



“It’s a small ceremony for graduates to be recognized, for families to take pictures of their grad walking and to receive a fake diploma,” Sharkawi says.



A few guest speakers are also lined up.