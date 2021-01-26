Food bank harvests donation

The Town of High Prairie presented a $3,723.23 cheque to the High Prairie and District Food Bank, as the amount received from renting town-owned land. Standing, left-right, are renter David Zabolotniuk, food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont and High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk. The photo shows the cheque presentation Dec. 27, 2019. No photo was taken for the recent donation due to social distancing restrictions.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie and District Food Bank reaped another harvest of funds to meet local needs.



A cheque for $3,723.23 was recently presented to food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont from the Town of High Prairie.



However, no photo was taken due to social distancing restrictions during the pandemic.



The amount is the rental fee from David Zabolotniuk for leasing Town-owned land in the west industrial area in 2020, the eighth year of the project.



Funding is especially valued by the food bank during the pandemic to meet the needs of struggling residents.



“We appreciate the ongoing commitment from the Town and David,” Dumont says.



“Even though the food bank lost all of its annual fundraisers in 2020 and not really knowing what 2021 will bring, having ongoing support from the Town of High Prairie and David does give the food bank some financial stability.”



High Prairie council is committed to supporting the food bank.



“The Town is happy to donate the proceeds from the land rental to the food bank that helps several families in our region,” High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk says.



He thanks Zablotniuk for his generosity and farming the land to support the food bank and those who receive hampers.



Zabolotniuk has contributed from $2,500- $4,000 annually from the crop to the food bank, depending on the price of grain and the harvest.



“I enjoy doing it,” Zabolotniuk says.



“Farmers feed the world and I want to support local people.”



Gas Alberta also donated $1,250 to the food bank on behalf of the Town in 2020, Panasiuk adds.



High Prairie is a member of Gas Alberta.



The food bank is pleased with the local partnership.



Donations from businesses, organizations and the communities continue to sustain the food bank.



Dumont and the food bank appreciate other donations that poured in during the Christmas season from businesses, organizations and citizens.



“With all these donations, we have replenished our shelves and allowed us to store some in our warehouse as surplus to assist clients in the new year,” Dumont says.



“We thank everyone who has donated and supported the food bank, especially during these difficult times.”



The food bank didn’t have their annual food drive in Dec 2020 due to COVID.



Donations are always welcome.



Top items needed for the food bank include:

-Peanut butter and jam;

-Lunch snacks, such as cookies, granola bars and fruit snacks;

-Sugar;

-Canned fruit;

-Cereal.

Donations and support are also appreciated by clients.



“The High Prairie Food Bank would like to thank everyone who has donated to the food bank,” Dumont says.



“Your support has allowed our food bank to continue to operate in the communities we serve and to continue helping families and individuals experiencing food insecurities.”



For more information, to donate, or apply for a hamper, please contact the High Prairie & District Food Bank by phone at (780) 523-5777 or e-mail to [email protected]