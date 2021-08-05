Gov’t investing $7.7M in projects

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn and Alberta Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda met with the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County councils July 30. After the meeting, they gathered for a photo at the old High Prairie Health Complex. Left-right are BLC Councillor Don Charrois, BLC Councillor Robert Nygaard, HP Councillor Brian Gilroy, Rehn, BLC Councillor Ann Stewart, Rehn’s constituency assistant Martine Carifelle, Panda, High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce president Barry Sharkawi, BLC Reeve Ken Matthews, BLC Councillor Donald Bissell, and HP Councillor Judy Stenhouse.

MLA Rehn, Infrastructure minister hear local issues

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

There was no major announcement for the High Prairie region during a tour by provincial politicians July 30, but local politicians did get a chance to bend their ears of their esteemed visitors.



Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn was accompanied by Alberta Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda. Panda again committed the demolition of the old High Prairie Health Complex and took to Twitter afterwards to make a statement.



“Happy to highlight the government’s commitment to demolishing the old High Prairie hospital which has been vacant for several years. I was joined by councillors from the Town of High Prairie, Big Lakes County, and [Rehn].”



Panda also took advantage of the opportunity to remind citizens of the $7.7 million of investment in High Prairie in 2021, not including the estimated $8 million for hospital demolition. The project is being tendered this fall and with work to begin shortly afterwards.



The government is spending $850,000 for roof replacement at the High Prairie Provincial Building. The job, which will be completed this summer, is estimated to create five jobs.



More than $6.8 million is being invested in Northern Lakes College to improve energy efficiency and renewable energy systems in six facilities including High Prairie, Driftpile, Peavine, and Atikameg. Other NLC campuses included in the project are Chateh and Cadotte Lake.



“Design and engineering work is now wrapping up, and construction at these six sites is expected to begin in August 2021,” reads a government news release.



The project is expected to create 39 jobs.



There are also two active Seniors and Housing capital and maintenance renewal projects, which together total $40,000 and will create two jobs.



Town and BLC councillors also spoke with Panda and Rehn on a variety of other topics including healthcare and taxation matters.