Mission: bringing the community together

Julie Bellerose is the new executive director of the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre welcomes Julie Belle- rose as its new executive director who brings a new vision.



“We want to be available to everyone in the community, no matter who you are or what you’re going through, especially with COVID,” says Bellerose, who started her new role Sept. 9.



“My hope is to bring the community together to support, accept and respect all people.



“We want to provide a welcoming place where people come together to connect, heal, share, learn and grow.”



She says the centre serves more than just the Indigenous community.



“Over the years, our centre has created a common ground image, inviting all cultures to visit,” says Bellerose, who became interim executive director July 24.



“Although it has not been easy to try to end discrimination in our region, we have made great strides to overcome some of the barriers.



“We have seen many new non-aboriginal visitors at our centre, as well as new members taking part in our programming.”



She has served as finance officer since September 2019 and retains that role.



“I was on the outside looking in and saw how much potential we could be doing not only for our members but also within the community and build relationships to bring the community together,” Bellerose says.



The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre serves a larger area than the community of High Prairie.



Bellerose says the service region includes:

-The Town of High Prairie.

-Big Lakes County.

-The First Nations of Kapawe’no, Driftpile, Sucker Creek, Swan River and Whitefish.

-The Métis Settlements of East Prairie, Gift Lake and Peavine.

-The hamlet of Canyon Creek.

As the executive director, Bellerose is responsible to manage administration, programs and the strategic plan of the organization.



She is also taking steps to promote community outreach, market and raise funds for the centre.