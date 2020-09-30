New Friendship board eager to move forward

The new 2020-21 board of directors for the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre was elected at the society’s annual general meeting Aug. 25. Standing, left-right, are president Ryk Badger, director Josephine Payou, director Wilfred Willier, secretary Karen L’Hirondelle, director Mickey Calliou, director Sheila Breast, treasurer Jo-Ann Cunningham, director Zach Kachuk and vice-president Kelly Chalifoux. Missing in the photo is Keisha Larivier, youth director.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is ready to move on to better serve the community in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



A new board was elected with many new faces and ideas during the annual general meeting Aug. 25.



“Our membership showed an interest by coming out and supporting the centre,” new executive director Julie Bellerose says.



“Moving forward, our programs will be smaller in size to abide by the Alberta Health restrictions.”



Many of the programs were put on hold after the pandemic was declared in March.



“But we kept services going, if not more than before,” Bellerose says.



“We were still able to assist the community with some services and help people cope with COVID.



“We want to ensure the safety of the staff and the members and the community in COVID.”



Plans are underway to host the 40th annual Elders Banquet at the Eagle’s Nest near Enilda, with restrictions, although no date has been set.



“We are working on the Elders Banquet and what that will look like,” Bellerose says.



“We are trying to make it fun and safe to protect everyone so they all can enjoy each other’s company.”



Last year’s Elders’ Banquet at the spacious Eagle’s Nest near Enilda attracted more than 250 people, one of the largest crowds for the event in several years.



Ryk Badger was re-elected the president.



Kelly Chalifoux was elected vice-president.



Karen L’Hirondelle is the secretary.



Jo-Ann Cunningham is the treasurer.



Sheila Breast, Mickey Calliou, Zach Kachuk, Josephine Payou and Wilfred Willier were elected directors.



Keisha Larivier is the new youth director on board.



“The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre envisions a centre that accepts and respects all peoples, promotes the quality of life deserving of our elders, youth and all people leading us into the future,” the vision statement explains.



The mission statement is:



“The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre will provide priority services while preserving our culture and traditions.



High Prairie is part of the Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association.