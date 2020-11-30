Today in High Prairie – December 1, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 1, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 1, 2020

Bernard Maisonneuve

Ethan Gladue

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 1, 2020

Draye Johnston

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 1

1671 – Francesco Stradivari, Famous Violin Maker

1743 – Martin H. Klaproth, Discovered Uranium

1761 – Madame Tussaud, Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum

1886 – Rex Stout, Nero Wolf Novels Author

1897 – Cyril Ritchard, Peter Pan Actor

1899 – Robert Welch, John Birch Society

1912 – Minoru Yamasaki, World Trade Center Architect

1913 – Mary Martin, Peter Pan Actress

1921 – Ralph Manza, Newhart Actor

1922 – Paul Picerni, The Untouchables Actor

1933 – Lou Rawls, Singer/Actor

1935 – Woody Allen, Annie Hall Director

1939 – Dianne Lennon, Lennon Sisters Singer

1939 – Lee Trevino, Pro Golfer

1940 – Richard Pryor, American Comedian/Actor

1945 – Bette Midler, Wind Beneath my Wings Singer

1949 – Pablo Escobar, Colombian Drug Lord

1958 – Charlene Tilton, Dallas Actress – Lucy

2001 – Aiko, Princess Toshi of Japan

This Day in Local History – December 1

Dec. 1, 1962: J.M. Dechene, 83, former MP for Athabsca from 1940-58, dies in an Edmonton hospital of pneumonia.

Dec. 1, 1964: The Toronto Dominion Bank opens at a location where High Prairie Vision Centre currently sits.

Dec. 1, 1967: The grand opening for G.F. Bishop Equipment is held with owner George Bishop in charge. Brian Bliss is in charge of the parts department and Bernard Fevang is general manager.

Dec. 1, 1969: St. Bruno Mission is closed in Joussard.

Dec. 1, 1976: Mickey’s Arcade and Barber Shop opens under the ownership of Mickey Tarrabain in High Prairie.

Dec. 1, 1977: Jack Fang and Mike Choi take over management of the Orion Restaurant.

Dec. 1, 1982: High Prairie town council debates a bylaw that bars minors from arcades.

Dec. 1, 1982: High Prairie town council gives a $240,000 tender to Caribou Construction of Peace River for a new fire hall.

Dec. 1, 1986: Fiorri Pizza is torn down ending the run of another High Prairie landmark.

Dec. 1, 1986: Fountain Tire opens in its new location in High Prairie’s east end by Spendiff Transport.

Dec. 1, 1989: A whooping cough outbreak plagues Gift Lake.

Dec. 1, 2001: The Kinuso Lady Knights win the 1J Northwest Zone volleyball title by going undefeated in five matches.

Dec. 1, 2007: Supreme Fitness opens its doors in the old Schell’s Carpets location under the ownership of Brad and Debbie Parke.

Dec. 1, 2008: Long-time High Prairie resident Mary Blonsky dies at her Airdrie, AB home at the age of 65 years. She worked for many years as the High Prairie Playschool instructor and at the RCMP detachment.

Dec. 1, 2008: Christina Straner opens High Prairie Pet and Feed in the old Allan’s Welding building.

Dec. 1, 2009: Louise Zahacy steps down as High Prairie and District Agricultural Society president after over 20 years of service.

Dec. 1, 2010: Neil Forsyth is given a plaque for his 10 years of service to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

Dec. 1, 2010: High Prairie town council offers Stan Peacock 20 acres of free land if a biodiesel plant he plans on building comes to fruition.

Dec. 1, 2014: The High Prairie Health and Wellness Clinic opens in the hospital.

Dec. 1, 2014: Margaret Dumont, formerly of High Prairie, passes away.

Dec. 1, 2017: High Prairie seals a time capsule to be stored at the High Prairie and District Museum. The capsule will be opened in 2067.

This Day in World History – December 1

1640 – Portugal regains independence after 60 years of Spanish rule.

1822 – Franz Liszt, 11, debuts as pianist.

1903 – “The Great Train Robbery”, the 1st Western film, released.

1913 – 1st drive-up gasoline station opens in Pittsburgh.

1913 – Ford Motor Company institutes world’s 1st moving assembly line.

1918 – Danish parliament passed an act to grant Iceland independence.

1918 – Yugoslavia declares independence; monarchy established.

1922 – 1st skywriting over US – “Hello USA” – by Capt Turner.

1929 – Game of bingo invented by Edwin S. Lowe.

1930 – NHL drops 20-minute slashing-about-the-head penalty.

1931 – Ottawa branch of Royal Mint begins operation as Royal Canadian Mint.

1936 – Bell Labs tests coaxial cable for TV use.

1940 – 4 sets of brothers play in one NHL game.

1941 – Japanese Emperor Hirohito signs declaration of war.

1943 – FDR, Churchill & Stalin agree to Operation Overlord [D-Day].

1951 – Golden Gate Bridge closes due to high winds.

1953 – Hugh Hefner publishes 1st Playboy; Marilyn Monroe 1st centerfold.

1955 – Rosa Parks is arrested for refusing to move to the back of a bus.

1959 – 12 nations sign treaty for scientific peaceful use of Antarctica.

1959 – The 1st colour photograph of Earth received from outer space.

1965 – South Africa’s government says children of white fathers are white.

1973 – Australia grants self-government to Papua New Guinea.

1984 – US tennis pro Chris Evert wins her 1,000th match.

1987 – Digging begins to link England & France under English Channel.

1988 – Benazir Bhutto named 1st female PM of a Muslim country [Pakistan].

1990 – British & French workers meet in English Channel’s tunnel [Chunnel].

1991 – Ukrainian people vote for independence.

1996 – Wayne Gretzky becomes only player in NHL to reach 3,000 points.

1997 – Montreal Canadiens become 1st team to play 5,000 NHL games.

1998 – Exxon & Mobil merge to form world’s largest company.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 1, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today, you might uncharacteristically decide to sequester yourself away from the world. Perhaps you’re tired or feeling a bit under the weather and only wish to kick back and read a good book. That’s fine. Everyone needs a little solitude from time to time. The only concern here is if you stay too secluded, you might miss an important communication. Resist the temptation to turn off the phone!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A quarrel over money could interfere with a friendship today. Perhaps someone hasn’t repaid a loan and the lender now needs it. Perhaps a member of your household is unable to pay their share of the bills. Don’t let yourself get drawn into quarrels or recriminations. Work something out with your friend if possible. Money isn’t worth throwing away a friendship and leaving a gap in your life.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Spiritual and metaphysical studies may take up a lot of your time today. You might want to dig into the world’s major religions or try to make it through works about spiritualism or the occult. If you want to, this is the day to do it because your concentration is very strong, although it will be necessary to take a lot of breaks!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might long for a vacation today, and you could toy with the idea of a future journey by air. Your mind may turn to spiritual places such as India, Egypt, Israel, or Ireland as you wonder how it would feel to stand in the sacred places in those countries. Don’t just toy with the idea. You’re probably overdue for a trip that would suit your mystical nature.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Someone you’ve known for a long time may move away or otherwise vanish from your life. He or she may move to a distant province. You’ll probably stay in touch by phone or e-mail, but it will never be the same, at least not for a long time. You will feel better if you meet some new people. They will come your way today, possibly through humanitarian group activities.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There might be some tension between you and your romantic partner that might have you feeling a bit depressed. The key to patching this up is honest communication. Remember that honest doesn’t necessarily mean brutal. Confrontations now can only widen the rift. Tell your partner how you feel, but don’t cast blame for anything. Share a little. By day’s end, all should be well.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today your biorhythms may be a little low, so you aren’t likely to be feeling very sociable. You’re more likely to want to bury your nose in your projects instead of being your usual outgoing self. This is OK but take care you aren’t so reclusive that you miss receiving some sincere compliments. That can make a big difference in the way you feel!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – An electrifying attraction to someone you may have just met could cause your mind to dwell on sex and romance today. If you can, set up a romantic evening with a love partner. If this isn’t possible, watch a movie that moves you to tears. Movies may be of particular interest to you today, since you might be reading about how they’re made.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Family members could be upset over different frustrating events in their lives, and these moods could spill over to you. Today it would be best to leave them alone to work things out in their own way. They aren’t likely to respond to sympathy. Take this opportunity to tend to some of your concerns that you may have postponed. This way, the silence in the house can work for you.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Unguarded words on the part of a younger person might lead to upset. If the words are directed at you, don’t take them seriously. The person doesn’t know any better. If the words are directed at someone else, don’t be tempted to lash out at the person who said them. Correct him or her gently. Either way, keep it to yourself and then forget it. It isn’t worth the stress.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Profligate spending over the past week or two may have you feeling less confident about your money situation today. Perhaps you’ve lent some money to a friend and you doubt their ability to repay. Or maybe you fell for a sales pitch you now regret. Correct the situation if you can. If you can’t, simply learn from the experience and put it behind you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your ambition and will to succeed may be at war with your feelings today. Perhaps you’ve been working so hard you aren’t paying enough attention to friends and family – and they miss you. Children and young people may be very much on your mind. Perhaps you doubt your ability to fulfill your responsibilities. Be objective when considering the situation. Don’t let your emotions run away with you.