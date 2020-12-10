Today in High Prairie – December 10, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

This Day in Local History – December 10, 2020

Dec. 10, 1912: Work on St. Bruno Mission in Joussard proceeds enough for workers to inhabit the building.

Dec. 10, 1960: John Czuy (5-5-10), Pete Czuy (5-5-10) and Bob Brookes (6-6-12) click for 16 goals and 32 points as the High Prairie Regals blast Fairview 22-4. It was the first three-point game in NPHL history under the new rule.

Dec. 10, 1969: The organizational meeting of the board of the Slave Lake Preventative Social Services Organization takes place.

Dec. 10, 1988: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team defeats Prairie River 15-3, 13-15, 15-9 to win the Divisional title in Donnelly.

Dec. 10, 1993: Quin Sekulich wins a silver medal in the long jump and a bronze medal in the triple jump at the Last Chance Track and Field Meet in Edmonton’s Butterdome.

Dec. 10, 1996: A Kenworth truck catches fire 3 1/2 kilometres west of Joussard causing $150,000 in damages.

Dec. 10, 1997: Buchanan Lumber vice-president Greg Buchanan attends a High Prairie town council meeting to discuss fly ash concerns. Mayor Oliver said she had received numerous complaints on the issue.

Dec. 10, 2008: South Peace News reports on Chris Clegg’s completion of the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle at 24,000 pieces.

Dec. 10, 2011: Violet Basarab, who worked tirelessly for many years for the High Prairie Library in its creation and operation, passes away in High Prairie at the age of 89 years.

Dec. 10, 2011: A dream comes true for High Prairie’s Nathan Denty as he meets Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla at a game at the Saddledome.

Dec. 10, 2014: Former CRIM Electric owner and former High Prairie town councillor Wayne Forrester passes away at the age of 69 years.

This Day in World History – December 10, 2020

1520 – Martin Luther publicly burns papal edict demanding he recant.

1582 – France begins use of Gregorian calendar.

1799 – Metric system adopted in France, first country to do so.

1884 – “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain is first published.

1901 – 1st Nobel Peace Prizes awarded to Red Cross founder Jean Henri.

1911 – Calbraith Rogers completes 1st crossing of US by airplane [84 days].

1919 – NL votes to ban the spitball’s use by all new pitchers.

1926 – 2nd part of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf published.

1927 – “Grand Ole Opry” first named as such during Barn Dance broadcast.

1936 – Britain replaces King Edward VIII stamp series with King George VI.

1936 – Edward VIII gives up British throne, marries Wallis Simpson.

1943 – 1st Canadian Infantry Division occupies Ortona, Italy.

1945 – Preston Tucker reveals plan to produce Torpedo, a new 150 MPH car.

1948 – UN General Assembly adopts Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

1962 – “Lawrence of Arabia” based on life of T.E. Lawrence premieres.

1963 – 6-year old Donny Osmond’s singing debut on Andy Williams Show.

1963 – Zanzibar gains independenence from Great Britain.

1968 – Japan’s biggest heist, still-unsolved “300 million yen robbery”.

1974 – Helios 1 launched; later makes closest flyby of the sun.

1978 – Superman: The Movie, starring Christopher Reeve, premieres.

1984 – 1st “planet” outside our solar system discovered.

1992 – NHL awards franchises to Miami & Anaheim for 1994-95.

1995 – 1st meeting of NBA expansion teams, Raptors beat Grizzlies 93-81.

1995 – Worst snowstorm in Buffalo history, 37.9 inches in 24 hours.

2012 – Google begins selling US$99 laptops.

2013 – Mary Barra of GM becomes 1st female CEO of a major auto company.

2013 – Uruguay is 1st country to legalize the growth, use of marijuana.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 10, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might need to run a lot of errands. This could prove frustrating. Traffic could be bad, you might not find what you need, and it may be difficult to reach those you need to consult. These are all circumstances beyond your control, so it’s best to find something else to do. This is a great day to stay in and research matters you may want to put to use.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your practicality and good sense prove invaluable today. Those close to you might be restless and upset, and you might have to steer them in the right direction. A close friend or lover may experience a financial upset, and you could be asked to help. This isn’t a good day to make a loan, although it’s favourable for helping others find their own solutions.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A problem with your house – plumbing, electricity, phones – might necessitate calling in professionals. This might prove mildly irritating, as strangers could be going in and out all day, and you or other members of your household might be temporarily housebound when you have obligations elsewhere. Don’t take your frustrations out on others. This will all pass by tomorrow!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An unexpected, upsetting letter or phone call might come today. This isn’t major bad news. It’s more likely to be the irritating little setbacks that force you to go more out of your way than you’d expected. Problems might pop up with computers, cell phones, or other forms of technology. Grit your teeth and do what it takes to move on. It won’t help to get crazy.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A sudden, irritating interruption in your routine could come your way today. A friend may need some advice, and you could feel obliged to give it, which would put your own projects on hold for a while. Don’t be too irritated with this person, however. You might regret it later. You might also have some troubles with computers, cell phones, or other forms of technology.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today your progress might slow a bit. Problems with computers, telephones, cell phones, or other forms of technology might interrupt your day. This might be frustrating and irritating. Even though you don’t usually blow your top, today you might be tempted. Try to keep your cool. This should pass by tomorrow. You don’t want to make others more upset than they already are.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Unforeseen problems with travel plans could come up today. There could be changes or delays in airline schedules, car breakdowns, or bad traffic. It might be a good idea to avoid travel of any sort if you can. It might stress you so much it would take you all day to calm down! This is a great day to stay in and read, especially about scientific or metaphysical subjects.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Arguments over money might come up. This might not involve your own funds but money belonging to a group with which you’re involved. Try to be logical. This isn’t a good day to set your sights on new goals or make definite plans. Wait a day or two. If you start today, your project could be fraught with delays, interruptions, or disagreements.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A disagreement with a business or romantic partner could turn into an argument today. This won’t do anything to increase the effectiveness of your relationship. If the smallest hint of a difference of opinion comes up, try to settle it before it gets too heated. Try to be objective and see the other person’s point of view. Don’t let a minor dispute turn into a power struggle.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Plans for a trip could go awry today because of circumstances beyond your control. A postponement might be necessary. This might prove very frustrating for you because you’ve been anxious to get going. Don’t question the workings of the universe, and don’t make yourself crazy over it. Whatever setbacks you suffer today might in the long run prove to be blessings in disguise.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – An upsetting dream may disturb your sleep tonight. Some disturbing information about finances could prove upsetting today. This might involve your personal funds, those of a friend, the funds of an organization you’re involved with, or the world economy in general. Don’t go crazy before you find out the true facts. The information is probably erroneous.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It could be hard to complete tasks today. A disagreement with other household members might give you the idea that everyone is against you. This isn’t so. Try to be objective and consider other points of view, and don’t turn this into a power struggle. Stay calm, take a deep breath, and try to communicate with the others. The results could prove pleasantly surprising!