Today in High Prairie – December 2, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – December 2, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 2, 2020

Kalli Alexis Gladue

Doug Hewko

Brian Panasiuk

Teal Gardner

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 2, 2020

Cynthia Yellowknee

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 2

1678 – Nicolaas S. Cruquius, Drained Haarlemmermeer

1863 – Charles Ringling, American Circus Owner

1875 – Frank Reicher, King Kong Actor

1906 – Donald Woods, True Grit Actor

1906 – Peter Carl Goldmark, Developed LP Record

1908 – Robert F. Simon, MASH Actor

1910 – Robert Paige, Son of Dracula Actor

1915 – Randolph Hearst, US Newspaper Publisher

1917 – Ezra Stone, Henry Aldrich Actor

1917 – Sylvia Syms, Hello Dolly Jazz Singer

1940 – Gerry Cheevers, Boston Bruin

1940 – Constance Booth, Fawlty Towers Actress

1944 – Cathy Lee Crosby, Coach Actress

1946 – Gianni Versace, Italian Fashion Designer

1960 – Rick Savage, Def Leppard Bassist

1973 – Monica Seles, Tennis Pro

1978 – Nelly Furtado, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

1981 – Britney Spears, Baby One More Time Singer

1983 – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packer

This Day in Local History – December 2

Dec. 2, 1913: R.H. Potts drives his 10-horsepower Cadillac to Peace River Crossing from Grouard in only eight hours.

Dec. 2, 1914: Peter Tomkins is elected president of the Grouard Curling Club.

Dec. 2, 1961: The High Prairie Progress reports that Alberta’s Minister of Highways, Gordon Taylor, says Highway 2 will be paved from Edmonton to Donnelly Corner. However, he did not say when.

Dec. 2, 1973: Myler Savill’s High Prairie rink wins the Falher Opening Bonspiel.

Dec. 2, 1978: The Prairie River Raiders boy’s volleyball team wins the 4T Peace zone title defeating Peace River and Valleyview.

Dec. 2, 1985: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont says work on a new AVC Campus for High Prairie should begin next year.

Dec. 2, 1997: Discovery astronaut Bjarni Tryggvason visits E.W. Pratt High School.

Dec. 2, 2000: Brian Bliss’ High Prairie rink qualifies for its second straight Alberta Senior Men’s Curling Championships after winning Districts at Fairview.

Dec. 2, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to hire a second peace officer at its interim budget meeting; however, the decision is later reversed at its May budget meeting.

Dec. 2, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to hire a foreman at its interim budget meeting. Better service is promised by Supt. Len Racher.

Dec. 2, 2009: A boy wields a knife during an attempted robbery at Kinuso Family Foods. He later pleads guilty to theft under $5,000 and possession of a weapon in High Prairie youth court Dec. 14.

Dec. 2, 2011: The annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet nets a profit of about $15,000.

Dec. 2, 2014: J.B. Wood resident Chuck Bissell carries a jar around for the past month and raises $719.27 during the Movember campaign.

Dec. 2-3, 2016: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament after defeating the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 45-39 in the final. The men’s team places second after losing the final to the Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons 63-62.

This Day in World History – December 2

1697 – St. Paul’s Cathedral, designed by Sir Christopher Wren, consecrated.

1802 – Britain sells Suriname to the Netherlands.

1804 – Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned Emperor of France in Paris.

1901 – King C. Gillette begins selling safety razor blades.

1907 – Canadian world heavyweight boxing champ Tommy Burns retains title.

1908 – Child Emperor Pu Yi ascends the Chinese throne at the age of two.

1909 – National Hockey Association is formed in Montreal; later the NHL.

1927 – 1st Model A Ford sold, for $385.

1929 – 1st skull of Peking man found, 50 km out of Peking.

1941 – Japanese Marshal Admiral Yamamoto sends his fleet to Pearl Harbor.

1952 – 1st human birth televised to public on KOA-TV Denver.

1958 – Benelux treaty signed by Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg.

1960 – Louis Leakey discovers 1.4 million year old Homo erectus.

1961 – Fidel Castro declares he’s a Marxist & will lead Cuba to Communism.

1969 – NHL announces two new franchiaes: Buffalo and Vancouver.

1971 – Soviet space probe Mars 3 is first to soft land on Mars.

1971 – United Arab Emirates declares independence from UK.

1976 – Fidel Castro becomes President of Cuba.

1982 – 1st permanent artificial heart successfully implanted.

1988 – ESPN airs its 10,000th edition of Sports Center.

1990 – First parliamentary election in newly reunified Germany.

1990 – 1st time 12 people in space at the same time.

2012 – 9 people are killed after 30 cars are trapped in Japanese tunnel.

2013 – China launches its first moon rover mission.

2014 – Stephen Hawking says Artificial Intelligence a “threat to mankind”.

2017 – Egyptian lawyer says women wearing ripped jeans should be raped.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 2, 2010

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Things should be going well for you today, so don’t miss the opportunities that await you! There’s a sparkle in your eye that’s unmistakable, and you will find that issues regarding love and romance are especially potent. Love is on your side. You should take this opportunity to delve deeply into a love affair. Take a trip with the people you enjoy most.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Don’t let other people’s insensitive actions dictate your mood today. Your state of mind is your responsibility, and you should work to come to a point at which you have full control over what you feel at all times. If something isn’t working out, let it go. This isn’t a good time to try to stick a square peg in a round hole.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You should find you have an extra amount of creative energy now, and you should do what you can to make this force work for you. There’s a time and place for everything, and now is the time to work together with your higher self to channel some of the artist within. Don’t let your self-doubt keep you from using the creative force that’s brewing inside you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may have been a bit indecisive lately when it comes to love and romance. Perhaps your mind is drawn to one person while your heart is drawn to another. Perhaps you’re trying to trick your mind into seeing a certain quality in someone while you ignore parts you don’t really like. Make sure you accept people for all of who they are and not just the individual parts.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re apt to be in a romantic mood today. Your whole being may revolve around love and romance. You will find your romanticism is heightened. This is a terrific day to snuggle up to a loved one and share intimate moments and passionate kisses. Pamper yourself with a hot bath and try to make someone else happy.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Feel free to strike out for new territory today, especially when it comes to love and romance. It could be you’re so scared of losing what you have that you refuse to take risks to obtain something better that you want. Realize you will never get any further than the rut you’re in until you take a deep breath, aim high, and shoot for your dreams.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things regarding love and romance may be climactic for you now, and you may bump heads with someone in a way that makes it difficult for either one of you to be content. More than likely there’s an issue of freedom versus control that’s making it difficult to find a resolution. Perhaps you need to give a certain issue a break and come back to it later.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may find you’re taking a much more daring approach when it comes to love and romance now. If you aren’t, then maybe you should. You will never know the possibilities until you at least give it a try. You may find there’s something spurring you on today. Use that impulse to initiate a new path toward the object of your desire.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Things should go well for you today, especially in the love and romance department. Don’t shy away from the obvious attraction you have toward one special person. Today is the day to amplify that feeling instead of hiding from it. Show off your love with the brightest, boldest colours and actions possible. There is magic in the attention that you give and receive.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There may be too much fiery energy in the day to make you feel comfortable with the situation. Instead of trying to resist this powerful force, it would be better if you embraced it. Use this day to draw out some of your inner flame and let it radiate toward the people you care about the most. This is a day to take action on your feelings instead of swallow them without a word.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may find that others are hostile toward you today. Try not to take it personally. Realize there are other people and situations with which you can connect that will help bolster your ego instead of dragging it down. Make deeper connections with your loved one tonight by indulging in some adventure fantasies. Shared experiences will be extremely rewarding at this time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Put your incredible sensitivity to work for you today in a way that inspires action. There’s so much within you that needs expression at this time. Don’t hold back any longer. When it comes to issues regarding love and romance, feel free to make a move. You may be attracted to those who tickle your brain cells. Philosophical discussions will be quite rewarding.