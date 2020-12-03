Today in High Prairie – December 4, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 4, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 4, 2020

Kelly Milner

Mary Burgar

Dorothy Cowell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 4, 2020

Cameron Twin

Jamie Piercy

Kim Matin

Kohl Klyne

Wilma Nightingale

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 4

840 – Crazy Horse, Sioux Chief

1858 – Chester Greenwood, Inventor of Earmuffs

1889 – Isabel Randolph, Our Miss Brooks Actress

1892 – Francisco Franco, Spanish Dictator/General

1909 – Jimmy Jewel, The Avengers Actor

1913 – Robert Adler, Inventor of TV Remote

1930 – Ronnie Corbett, The Two Ronnies Comedian

1931 – Alex Delvecchio, Detroit Red Wing

1933 – Horst Buchholz, Magnificent 7 Actor

1934 – Victor French, Highway to Heaven Actor

1934 – Wink Martindale, Tic-Tac-Dough Host

1937 – Max Baer Jr., Beverly Hillbillies Actor

1937 – Donnelly Rhodes, Da Vinci’s Inquest Actor

1944 – Chris Hillman, The Byrds Singer

1944 – Dennis Wilson, Beach Boys Vocalist

1945 – Roberta Bondar, Canadian Astronaut

1949 – Jeff Bridges, Against All Odds Actor

1949 – Pamela Stephenson, Superman 3 Actress

1955 – Brian Prout, Diamond Rio Singer

1964 – Chelsea Noble, Growing Pains Actress

1970 – Kevin Sussman, Big Bang Theory Actor

1973 – Tyra Banks, American Supermodel

This Day in Local History – December 4

Dec. 4, 1914: Lawer Brown defeats “Doc” Day in a race from the Western Hotel to the police barracks in Grouard and wins $10. “Doc” claimed he got a pain in his side or he would have won easily.

Dec. 4, 1965: The NPHL opens its season as Grimshaw defeats visiting Manning 6-5 and McLennan blasts visiting High Prairie 12-2.

Dec. 4, 1974: Frank O’Brien, owner of O’Brien Lumber Company, announces his company will not have winter logging operations due to low timber prices.

Dec. 4, 1975: The NPHL opens its season as visiting Falher defeats Grimshaw 7-2. Grimshaw protests the game when referee John Czuy does not allow Grimshaw goaltender Greg Dodds to play due to a suspension. The NPHL meets and decides Dodds was eligible and gives each team two points.

Dec. 4, 1981: High Prairie officially opens its new administration building, the south wing of the new library building and eight other capital projects.

Dec. 4, 1982: Helen Henderson rushes through Vic’s Super A and gathers $306 worth of groceries during a two-minute shopping spree.

Dec. 4, 1982: The St. Andrew’s girl’s volleyball team wins the Divisional tournament in Donnelly defeating Girouxville 10-15, 15-12, 15-12 in the final.

Dec. 4, 1985: Employees at Buchanan Lumber apply for union certification.

Dec. 4, 1985: South Peace News reports that Wabasca is named as the host town of the 1986 Peace Winter Games.

Dec. 4 1987: Bob Langenhahn celebrates the grand opening of Bob’s Sporting Goods.

Dec. 4, 1994: Melissa Smith wins two gold medals and a bronze medal at the World Taekwondo Federation Tournament in Las Vegas.

Dec. 4, 2000: Peyre Farm Equipment and Peyre Chrysler are vandalized. An undisclosed amount of cash is taken and a big mess created.

Dec. 4, 2000: Wayne Smith, the owner of Triangle Machine Shop, dies in an accident at his business at the age of 58 years.

Dec. 4, 2005: The High Prairie Tolko Timberwovles female midget hockey team wins a tournament in Wetaskiwin after defeating Stettler 5-2 in the final.

This Day in World History – December 4

1534 – Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent occupies Baghdad.

1619 – 1st Thanksgiving in the Americas.

1680 – Hen in Rome lays an egg imprinted with comet not seen until Dec. 16.

1791 – Britain’s Observer, oldest Sunday newspaper in world, published.

1812 – Peter Gaillard patents a horse-drawn mower.

1843 – Manila paper patented.

1909 – Oldest still-operating NHL franchise formed: Montreal Canadiens.

1921 – Rappe manslaughter trial against Fatty Arbuckle ends [hung jury].

1927 – Duke Ellington opens at the Cotton Club in Harlem.

1930 – Vatican approves rhythm method for birth control.

1951 – Superheated gasses roll down Mount Catarman, Philippines, kills 500.

1952 – Killer fogs begin in London, England; the term “smog” is coined.

1954 – The 1st Burger King is opened in Miami.

1961 – Museum hangs Matisse’s Le Bateau upside down for 47 days.

1961 – Tanganyika becomes 104th member of UN.

1961 – The female contraceptive pill becomes available in Britain.

1977 – NFL plays its 5,000th game.

1978 – Pioneer Venus 1 goes into orbit around Venus.

1980 – Led Zeppelin announces they will disband.

1981 – “Falcon Crest” premieres on CBS-TV.

1991 – Pan American World Airways ceases operations.

1992 – President George H. W. Bush orders 28,000 US troops to Somalia.

1996 – NASA’s 1st Mars rover launched from Cape Canaveral.

2005 – Tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong protest for democracy.

2006 – An adult giant squid is caught on video south of Tokyo.

2016 – Venezuela’s currency falls 60% in 1 month against the US dollar.

2018 – French couture house Chanel ends its use of fur and exotic skins.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 4, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Balance your boisterous, adventurous nature with a bit of discipline today. It’s important to laugh, but it’s also important to stay on task with your duties. The good news is both of these things can work in tandem. They aren’t mutually exclusive. In fact, one will help you achieve the other. Be serious but have a good time and keep things in perspective.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There may be a thousand things for you to do today, but you can only get them done if you concentrate on one at a time. Take a light-hearted approach. You will never finish by focusing on the sheer amount of work you have to do. Break it up into smaller pieces and delegate tasks if you can. Try to see the fun side of things. Schedule in breaks and snacks.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – No matter what you’re doing today, have fun! Whistle a tune. Turn the stereo up to full volume and dance around the kitchen as you make dinner. You can find amusement in just about anything, so keep this in mind as you tackle even the menial tasks. You’re responsible for your own attitude, so don’t blame anyone else for a sour mood. Turn yourself around and have fun.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might need to spend time alone in order to reset your programming. Other people’s influence may be seeping into your psyche. There’s no reason to always do or say what other people dictate. Your sensitivity helps you understand things about others, but it can also bring you down if you start to take on their burdens. Try to counterbalance this tendency with more of your own energy.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You will find that discipline, organization, and a bit of a dramatic flair are exactly the things needed to be successful today. Just because you have to be practical doesn’t mean you have to be stern and grumpy. Remember that taking care of serious matters can actually be fun as long as you maintain a positive attitude about the situation. A smile goes a long way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might find it difficult to deal with people on an emotional level today. Others could seem too demanding of your attention and want to keep the focus on themselves. At the same time, you will probably need a bit more attention than usual. Try not to be so stubborn! Give people the love they need, and you will find the love you require will come to you as well.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might find your emotions a bit dampened today, but this may not be a bad thing. Try not to blow things out of proportion so much. Don’t feel you need to turn every small story into a major headline. There’s no need to exaggerate the truth just to get more attention. Take a more reserved approach to your actions and reactions to all situations.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Make sure you get your daily dose of laughter and try to come out of your shell a bit more. This is an important time for you to let go of your inhibitions and open up to the world. You may find there’s a sober tone to your emotions, but you can overcome this easily as long as you keep your chin up. There’s no reason for you to be gloomy.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is an important day for you to give thanks for all that you have. Give your loved ones extra hugs and let them know how much they mean to you. If things start to get a bit too serious and somber, you’re the one who can pull others out of the rut. There is no need to be sad when you have so much to be happy about.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Maintain a positive attitude, and things will naturally flow your way. Tell a few jokes and keep things light and energetic. You will find you can multitask very well, and you have the ability to make everyone smile. Don’t shy away from things – move toward them. Put away your self-doubt and be more proactive in your approach to everything you encounter.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be reluctant to commit to anything major today. Your natural tendency is to look askance at those who promise grand and wonderful things. You’re smart to question such talk. Don’t be surprised if someone’s new idea garners all the acclaim. Don’t buy into it without first hearing the facts. It isn’t a good day for you to gamble, either.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This may be one of those days when you feel completely alone even if there are hundreds of people around. No one seems to understand your perspective. Your incredible sensitivity and emotionalism are putting you in a category all your own. Try not to ostracize yourself from the group. Reach out instead of pulling away. You have more in common with other people than you think.