Today in High Prairie – December 8, 2020

What’s Happening Today – December 8, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 8, 2020

Finn Marko

Michelle Noskey

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 8, 2020

Dinah Chalifoux

Leo Dumelie

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 8, 2020

1765 – Eli Whitney, Cotton Gin Inventor

1861 – William C. Durant, Founded General Motors

1894 – E.C. Segar, Popeye Cartoonist

1899 – John Qualen, Casablanca Actor

1911 – Lee J. Cobb, On the Waterfront Actor

1925 – Sammy Davis Jr., Candy Man Singer

1933 – Flip Wilson, Flip Wilson Show

1936 – David Carradine, Kung Fu Actor

1937 – James MacArthur, Hawaii 5-0 Actor

1942 – Bobby Elliott, The Hollies Drummer

1943 – Jim Morrison, The Doors Singer

1946 – John Rubinstein, Boys from Brazil Actor

1947 – Gregg Allman, Allman Brothers Band

1948 – Jimmy Lai, Giordano Founder

1950 – Jimmy Farrar, Molly Hatchet Vocalist

1950 – Dan Hartman, Edgar Winter Group Musician

1953 – Kim Basinger, American Actress

1957 – Phil Collen, Def Leppard Guitarist

1964 – Teri Hatcher, Desperate Housewives Actress

1966 – Sinead O’Connor, Nothing Compares 2 U Singer

1968 – Michael Cole, WWE Broadcaster

1976 – Dominic Monaghan, Lord of the Rings Actor

1978 – Ian Somerhalder, Vampire Diaries Actor

1984 – Sam Hunt, Take Your Time Singer

1989 – Drew Doughty, Los Angeles King

This Day in Local History – December 8, 2020

Dec. 8, 1913: Jack Russell opens a blacksmith shop in Grouard.

Dec. 8, 1913: Verner Maurice is elected president of the Grouard Board of Trade.

Dec. 8, 1914: The High Prairie Board of Trade is formed at Thompson’s store with J.M. Cull as secretary.

Dec. 8, 1971: Alberta Government Telephones announces plans to remove its obsolete poles in High Prairie town limits.

Dec. 8, 1971: High Prairie RCMP request that town council set up a Highway Patrol in town.

Dec. 8, 1976: The Harlem Nationals pay a visit to High Prairie and defeat the E.W. Pratt Chargers in basketball action.

Dec. 8, 1984: For only the second time in 10 years, a team from the Smoky River area does not win the Divisional boy’s volleyball title. St. Andrew’s defeats Girouxville in the final 15-10, 15-12.

Dec. 8, 1991: The Midnight Twilight Tourist Association announces they will build a new head office in St. Albert. Slave Lake and Kinuso had submitted bids for the office.

Dec. 8, 2001: The High Prairie Regals suffer their worst-ever defeat in franchise history at Dawson Creek losing 21-1 to the Canucks.

Dec. 8, 2005: Plains Marketing Canada holds an open house to celebrate the opening of its fractionation plant east of High Prairie.

Dec. 8, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses a proposal from CAO Harvey Prockiw to close the office between Christmas and New Year’s.

Dec. 8, 2011: Hockey star Theo Fleury visits Peavine Bishop Routhier School and shares his life experiences with students.

Dec. 8, 2013: David Marx’s rink qualifies for the 2014 Alberta Master’s Provincials in Edmonton after winning two straight games at zones. Members of the rink include third Bernie Poloz, second Vic Shapka and lead Jerry Nessman.

This Day in World History – December 8, 2020

1777 – Capt. James Cook leaves Society Islands.

1792 – 1st cremation in US: Henry Laurens.

1813 – Ludwig van Beethoven’s 7th Symphony in A, premieres in Vienna.

1869 – Timothy Eaton founds T. Eaton Co. Limited in Toronto.

1874 – Jesse James gang takes train at Muncie, Kansas.

1909 – Bird banding society found.

1915 – John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields” appears in “Punch” magazine.

1931 – Coaxial cable patented.

1952 – 1st TV acknowledgement of pregnancy on I Love Lucy.

1962 – Funeral for Queen Wilhelmina of Holland.

1965 – Pope Paul VI signs 2nd Vatican council.

1966 – US & USSR sign treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons in outer space.

1974 – Greek monarchy rejected by referendum.

1987 – Flyers’ Ron Hextall becomes 1st goalie to actually score a goal.

1992 – Galileo’s nearest approach to Jupiter [303 km].

1992 – NBC announces that “Cheers” will go off the air in May 1993.

2004 – South American Community of Nations established.

2012 – UN climate conference agrees to extend the Kyoto Protocol to 2020.

