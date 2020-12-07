Today in High Prairie – December 7, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 7, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 7, 2020

Carter Jonas

Dustin Wilson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 7, 2020

Ken MacEachern

Sharon Courtoreille

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 7

1598 – Giovanni Bernini, St Teresa in Ecstasy Sculptor

1810 – Theodor Schwann, Co-originator of Cell Theory

1888 – Joyce Cary, House of Children Author

1891 – Fay Bainter, State Fair Actress

1904 – Clarence Nash, Voice of Donald Duck

1905 – Gerard Kuiper, Discovered Moons of Uranus

1909 – Arch Oboler, Lights Out Producer

1915 – Eli Wallach, Magnificent 7 Actor

1923 – Ted Knight, Mary Tyler Moore Actor

1926 – Victor Kiam, Remington Shavers CEO

1932 – Ellen Burstyn, Exorcist Actress

1932 – Gerard van den Berg, Like Father, Like Son Host

1942 – Harry Chapin, Cat’s in the Cradle Singer

1947 – Johnny Bench, Cincinnati Red

1955 – Priscilla Barnes, Three’s Company Actress

1956 – Larry Bird, Boston Celtic

1958 – Rick Rude, “Ravishing” Pro Wrestler

1974 – Nicole Appleton, Canadian Singer

1979 – Jennifer Carpenter, American Actress

This Day in Local History – December 7

Dec. 7, 1958: The former Shadow Creek School, which closed in 1947, is destroyed by fire.

Dec. 7, 1960: The first classes are held as Grouard School opens. It was run by St. Bernard Roman Catholic Mission School.

Dec. 7, 1962: High Prairie holds a ceremony to officially open the new 70-bed $940,000 Providence Hospital. Alberta Minster of Public Health J. Donovan Ross cuts the ribbon.

Dec. 7, 1963: Peace River defeats visiting Falher 8-7 to mark the first time an NPHL game is played on artificial ice.

Dec. 7, 1968: Ralph Freeman scores 44 points to lead the visiting Grouard senior men’s basketball team to a 74-27 win at McLennan.

Dec. 7, 1969: The RCMP Trophy returns to Faust after local RCMP members win the RCMP Bonspiel in High Prairie. The winning rink is Cpl. Ron Easton and wife, and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Bannister.

Dec. 7, 1983: Dan Kachnic and Jeff Burgar begin operating KBS-TV. The cable TV company had been licenced earlier in the year. The owners decide to build their broadcast tower in the I.D. after a dispute with town council. The free TV offered to citizens through an illegal operation is threatened.

Dec. 7, 1994: The High Prairie Roman Catholic Separate School Board holds its last meeting.

Dec. 7, 2005: South Peace News reports that Peace Country Health advertises for a call of interest for land for the new High Prairie Hospital. George Keay, chair of a committee lobbying for the new hospital, says it’s one more step in the process that makes it closer to reality.

Dec. 7, 2006: Olympic champion wrestler and 10-time national champ Christine Nordhagen visits St. Andrew’s School as part of the Sport for Life program.

Dec. 7, 2009: High Prairie Pet and Feed opens in its new location beside KBS-TV in the old RCMP detachment building.

Dec. 7, 2011: Freddie Matthews, a Sunset House farmer rancher and truck driver, passes away in Kamloops at the age of 59 years.

Dec. 7, 2011: South Peace News reports on diamond exploration activity in the Buffalo Hill by Apex Geoscience.

Dec. 7, 2016: Colton Willier, 7, has his 75-second film at the ImagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival in Toronto. His animated film Skateboarding Pants was made when he was six years old.

Dec. 7, 2016: Cree Code Talker wins a $1,000 award for best short documentary at the ImagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival in Toronto.

Dec. 7, 2018: The High Prairie Regals end a miserable 24-game losing streak to the Falher Pirates as they blast them 13-6 at the Sports Palace. Lloyd AhKimNachie scores his first four goals of the season in the rout. The last Regals’ win over the Pirates came Dec. 10, 2010.

This Day in World History – December 7

1868 – Jesse James gang robs bank in Gallatin Missouri, kills 1.

1877 – Thomas Edison demonstrates his phonograph [gramophone].

1907 – Eugene Corri becomes 1st referee in a boxing ring.

1909 – Inventor Leo Baekeland patents 1st thermo-setting plastic, Bakelite.

1926 – Gas refrigerator patented.

1932 – 1st gyro-stabilized vessel to cross Atlantic arrives in New York.

1937 – Dutch Minister Romme proclaims married women are forbidden to work.

1941 – Imperial Japanese Navy with 353 planes attack Pearl Harbor.

1949 – Chiang Kai-shek flees to Taiwan.

1960 – Ivory Coast claims independence from France.

1963 – Instant replay is used for the first time in a Army-Navy game.

1968 – Richard Dodd returns a library book taken out in 1823 [145 years].

1972 – Apollo 17 final manned lunar landing mission is launched.

1972 – Philippine’s 1st lady Imelda Marcos stabbed, wounded.

1973 – Paul McCartney & Wings release “Band on the Run” in the UK.

1979 – “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” – 1st movie of series premieres.

1981 – Spain becomes a member of the NATO.

1986 – Pres Jean-Claude Duvalier flees Haiti.

1988 – PLO delegation lead by Yasser Arafat proclaims State of Palestine.

1988 – PLO delegation lead by Yasser Arafat recognizes State of Israel.

1992 – Galileo spacecraft passes North Pole of moon [Peary Crater].

1995 – US space probe Galileo begins orbiting Jupiter.

1995 – American rock band The Grateful Dead break up.

2003 – The Conservative Party of Canada is officially recognized.

2014 – Mayor of Paris calls for diesel cars to be banned by 2020.

2015 – Beijing issues its 1st ever red alert for pollution.

2017 – Australia’s parliament votes to legalize gay marriage.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 7, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You must be wondering what in the world is going on? On the one hand, you have humanistic and harmonious thoughts about your family and work environment. On the other hand, you also have a deep desire to destroy everything in order to start fresh! You will have to choose. In any case, given the current climate and the fire inside you, any sort of compromise will prove difficult. Don’t go overboard!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be planning for the future, yet find yourself needing to make choices that will resonate far beyond the next few months. It’s possible you will have to consider sending your children to a new school, for example, or decide to move across the country. These are big decisions, to be sure, but trust you won’t be making them alone. Your loved ones have a say in these matters!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You can expect to be volatile today! No one will dare contradict you or insinuate you’ve taken your ideas from others. You have the potential to get really angry. Rather than say things you might later regret, write down your thoughts. And if you do feel the need to make a speech, do it publicly.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Don’t hesitate to speak up for what is right, even if it means confronting someone with power. So be it. The slightest injustice can’t be tolerated. When you voice your opinion, as you feel compelled to do, it makes others respect you. This has been a long time coming, and it does you a tremendous amount of good!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – No one has ever accused you of being overly diplomatic. In fact, since you have no compunction about saying what you think, your mouth regularly gets you into trouble. It’s true your verbal outbursts often relieve tension in tight situations, but there are times when kind words are a more effective way to get a point across. Why not try it?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There’s some likelihood you’ll become irritated with someone close to you today. Just who do they think they are, anyway? How insulting to put on such an act, especially considering how long you’ve known each other. Whatever you fight about, at the heart of it is your frustration and concern that your friendship may end. Try not to overreact. Express yourself mildly.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Something’s gotten into you today. An iconoclastic imp inside you is determined to tear down every convention, especially in the art world. Why are you so furious with orthodoxy? Did you dream that an imitator stole one of your ideas and made a fortune with it? If you were an art critic, we would expect you to sing the praises of the vanguard.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you’re involved in an occupation similar to that of your mother or father, today you may question if the choice was yours or preordained. Did you take this career path of your own volition? If not, what is it that you should really be doing with your professional life? You feel rebellious and yearn for more independence. You might want to find more freedom within the confines of your existing career.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Most people form their opinions on the basis of what they’re told by a few people who supposedly know what they’re talking about. Certain ideas become fashionable. Today, you have no patience for these tendencies. In fact, you’re tempted to use vulgar language just to shock the pseudo-intellectuals out of their complacency. Alas, you can’t do it. They will simply raise an eyebrow and turn away.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you’re involved with the arts, the day ahead will be a bright one for you. You feel a strong desire to bring people together in pursuit of some artistic endeavour. Listen to your longings. You’re likely to be a sharp talent scout, or at the very least, a person who is able to enhance other people’s talents.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you can expect to have some disagreements with your partner or friend. You may overreact. If you do, it’s only because the climate of the last few days has made you feel more vulnerable than usual. It’s your tendency when faced with tension to be the first to back down. Try not to do it this time. Sometimes self-sacrifice comes at too high a cost.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you will be confrontational. This comes after several weeks of holding yourself back from openly criticizing other people. You have especially strong feelings concerning anything that touches activities outside of the family. An explosion is imminent and likely unavoidable. Go ahead and express yourself. You will all be best friends again tomorrow!