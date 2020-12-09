Today in High Prairie – December 9, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 9, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 9, 2020

Carol Carlson

Chelsey Monahan

Lisa Beamish

Curt Cowell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 9, 2020

Carter Dashkewytch

Dory Malanowich

Loretta Malanowich

Ralphie Bellerose

Robert Nygaard

Tammy Roe

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 9, 2020

1579 – Martinus de Porres, Patron of Social Justice

1608 – John Milton, Paradise Lost Author

1886 – Clarence Birdseye, Founder of Frozen Food Ind.

1897 – Hermione Gingold, Gigi Actress

1899 – Jean de Brunhoff, Babar the Elephant Author

1902 – Margaret Hamilton, Wizard of Oz Actress

1906 – Grace Hopper, Coined Phrase “Debugging”

1909 – Douglas Fairbanks Jr., American Actor

1911 – Broderick Crawford, All the King’s Men Actor

1914 – Frances Reid, The Andromeda Strain Actor

1916 – Kirk Douglas, Gunfight at OK Corral Actor

1922 – Redd Foxx, Sanford & Son Actor

1927 – Helmut Maucher, CEO of Nestlé

1928 – Dick Van Patten, 8 is Enough Actor

1929 – John Cassavetes, Rosemary’s Baby Actor

1930 – Buck Henry, Get Smart Actor

1940 – Sammy Strain, Imperials Singer

1941 – Beau Bridges, 5th Musketeer Actor

1942 – Dick Butkus, Chicago Bear

1944 – George Baker, Paloma Blanca Singer

1945 – Michael Nouri, Bay City Blues Actor

1948 – Ron Vawter, Twister Actor

1953 – John Malkovich, Killing Fields Actor

1957 – Donny Osmond, Sweet & Innocent Singer

1968 – Kurt Angle, WWE Wrestler

1969 – Allison Smith, Cagney & Lacey Actress

1980 – Simon Helbert, Big Bang Theory Actor

This Day in Local History – December 9, 2020

Dec. 9, 1914: The ED&BC railway reaches the West Prairie River.

Dec. 9, 1959: The start of the NPHL season is delayed due to poor ice in Peace Country arenas.

Dec. 9, 1961: The HPSD board submits a 12-page brief to the federal government and provincial government calling for the building of a vocational training school in the area. One week later, the school is announced for Kinuso.

Dec. 9, 1961: Bob Brearley celebrates the grand opening of Merner’s Drug Store in High Prairie in its newly-expanded premises.

Dec. 9, 1961: Manager Clair McAvany celebrates the grand opening of Master Tire Service High Prairie Ltd.

Dec. 9, 1970: The Town of High Prairie passes a bylaw prohibiting the operation of snowmobiles in town from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. each day.

Dec. 9, 1981: South Peace News reports that a $50 million fertilizer plant will be built in the area by Peace River Fertilizer Inc.

Dec. 9, 1986: High Prairie town council is disappointed to hear they are dropped from the list of sites to locate the Peace Library System’s head office.

Dec. 9, 1998: High Prairie Councillor Dean Haubrich brings information to council on the harmful health effects of teepee burners such as Buchanan Lumber’s.

Dec. 9: Brian Bliss’ rink qualifies for the Alberta Senior Men’s Curling Championships after winning the B Event at districts held in High Prairie.

Dec. 9, 2005: Ceremonies are held as the High Prairie Aquatic Centre officially opens.

Dec. 9, 2006: High Prairie Regals’ goaltender Sandford Lamouche makes 33 saves to record the shutout as the Regals defeat visiting Manning 4-0. It’s the first shutout for the Regals in 14 years covering a span of 392 games.

Dec. 9, 2006: Wendy Ey of Kinuso gets to meet one of her idols, Steven Tyler, the lead singer for Aerosmith. She gets a kiss from the rock star.

Dec. 9, 2014: Dr. Robin Laughlin and Dr. Pam Edwards attend a High Prairie town council meeting and say they are disappointed that space will not be provided for their clinic [High Prairie Medical Clinic] in the new hospital.

This Day in World History – December 9, 2020

1793 – Noah Webster establishes New York’s 1st daily newspaper.

1851 – 1st YMCA in North America set up in Montreal.

1854 – Alfred Tennyson’s poem “Charge of the Light Brigade” is published.

1868 – 1st traffic lights are installed in London.

1883 – New Brunswick adopts Eastern Standard Time [until 1902].

1884 – Levant Richardson patents ball-bearing skate.

1905 – French Assembly National votes for separation of church & state.

1907 – 1st Christmas Seals sold.

1926 – USGA legalizes steel shaft golf clubs.

1931 – Spain becomes a republic.

1931 – Baseball continues to prohibit uniform numbers.

1941 – China declares war on Japan, Germany & Italy.

1941 – Adolf Hitler orders US ships to be torpedoed.

1953 – General Electric announces all Communist employees will be fired.

1960 – 1st broadcast of “Coronation Street” on British ITV.

1961 – Tanganyika gains independence from Britain, takes name Tanzania.

1962 – Tanganyika becomes a republic within British Commonwealth.

1965 – “A Charlie Brown Christmas” premieres.

1967 – Rocker Jim Morrison 1st to be arrested on stage during concert.

1974 – Johnson Grigsby freed after 66 years in jail in Indiana.

1978 – Pioneer Venus 2 drops 5 probes into atmosphere of Venus.

1985 – Phoenix, Arizona, gets 3 inches of snow.

1990 – Lech Walesa wins Poland’s 1st direct presidential election.

1994 – 5-metre meteor 1994 XM1 passes within 100,000 km of Earth.

2006 – Moscow suffers its worst fire since 1977, killing 45 women.

2016 – South Korean MPs vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye.

2017 – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” directed by Rian Johnson, premieres.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 9, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An attractive neighbour with whom you seem to share a bond could become a friend. A group you’re affiliated with could be expressing highly idealized goals and purposes. These goals are likely to be admirable, but they may not be all that realistic. Bear that in mind before committing to any course of action. You need more facts before you can proceed.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Dreams of a new career could fill your mind today, perhaps because of too much stress in your current one. You might even think of becoming a movie star! Go for your dream if you feel it’s what you want. Remember that any moneymaking enterprise, no matter how creative, is still a business. Make use of your natural business talent to find out what you need to know.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Spiritual goals may be at the top of your priority list now. You may be looking for online metaphysical seminars or meditation workshops, perhaps taking place in a distant state or foreign country. You’re likely to find it difficult to make a decision about any options right now. Whatever you’re considering, make sure you know all the facts before making a choice of any kind.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Lovely dreams could spark your imagination and get your artistic abilities going. You could learn a lot about yourself and whatever has been limiting you. Write down whatever comes your way so you can work with it later, but don’t try to make sense of it today. Wait a while and then consider everything in a more practical light. You may be surprised at the difference in you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A new friend could arrive today. You’re probably going to like this person very much. He or she probably shares many of your interests. You could become close friends. The downside is you aren’t likely to see anyone as they really are, only an idealized picture. When you meet this person, try to see the real person behind the mask and accept them as they are.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you’ve been thinking about a job change or even a new career, a chance interaction could provide the opportunity. However, remember, “If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.” Get the facts as clearly as you can. Consider all the ins and outs before committing yourself or getting too excited about it. If you still want to pursue the opportunity, go for it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A journey by air to a distant place might be on your mind, though you might not make it for a long time. Knowledge is important to you, and you can be insatiably curious. This is likely to be one of those days. A friend or lover could bring some new information that sparks your curiosity, perhaps something related to astrology or the occult. You will want to pursue it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The desire to beautify your home could hit you full force today. Perhaps you’re expecting future visitors or house guests and want to make a good impression. You could prowl through online antique stores looking for knick-knacks. You might set your sights on doing something a bit more ambitious than you originally planned. Enjoy yourself but be careful. You don’t want to tire yourself out.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A new neighbour could arrive who you feel especially drawn to. You might have high hopes for a friendship with this person. He or she may seem especially congenial and share a lot of your interests, and this could seem almost too perfect. However, you’re in just the mood to idealize new relationships, so don’t get too excited until you get to know this person better.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could be feeling especially sociable today. Maybe there’s a virtual party of some kind you want to be invited to. You could hear some good news, and there is probably some truth to it, but take everything you hear through the grapevine with a grain of salt. Not everything you hear is based on fact. If you can, go to someone in a position to know and find out from him or her.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You’re feeling especially loving, attractive, and romantic, so romance is likely to be on your mind. Romantic novels and movies could seem especially appealing. If you’re currently involved, you will probably receive a lot of attention from your mate. If not, expect to receive admiring glances from those around you, including strangers! You could meet a potential date but take care to get to know this person before getting too excited.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An increased level of ESP and imagination could have you feeling more creative and artistic. You might want to channel this energy into writing, painting, or adding touches to your living room. You’re likely to be especially attuned to the thoughts and feelings of others, particularly family. You could grow closer, especially if you sense what they need even before they do.