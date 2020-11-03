Today in High Prairie – November 3, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 3, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 3, 2020

Daniel Ragan

Roger Noskey

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 3, 2020

Michael Irla

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 3

1718 – John Montagu, Claimed to Invent Sandwich

1854 – Jokichi Takamine, First to Isolate Adrenalin

1872 – Wilfred Trotter, Neurosurgery Pioneer

1894 – William G. Barker, Canadian Flying Ace

1896 – Gustaf Tenggren, Snow White Illustrator

1900 – Adolf Dassler, Adidas Sportswear Founder

1910 – Richard Hurndall, Doctor Who Actor

1921 – Charles Bronson, Dirty Dozen Actor

1927 – Harrison McCain, McCain Foods CEO

1945 – Nick Simper, Deep Purple Guitarist

1949 – Larry Holmes, Heavyweight Boxing Champ

1949 – Michael Evans, The Jeffersons Actor

1952 – Roseanne Barr, Roseanne Actress

1954 – Adam Ant, English Punk Rocker

1957 – Dolph Lundgren, Rocky IV Actor

1961 – Kari Michaelsen, Gimme a Break Actress

1987 – Colin Kaepernick, NFL Player/Activist

This Day in Local History – November 3

Nov. 3, 1913: The Grouard News moves to its new office opposite the Diamond P. Store.

Nov. 3, 1965: The NPHL meets at Peace River’s Victory Hotel and decides that a penalty will be imposed on teams who do not provide goal judges, timekeepers and pucks for their home games.

Nov. 3, 1971: South Peace News reports the 1971 census reveals the town’s population at 2,329, up from 2,241 in 1966.

Nov. 3, 1971: South Peace News reports the NPHL is in danger of folding as Manning, Fairview and Grimshaw have dropped out leaving only High Prairie and Peace River.

Nov. 3, 1990: The hometown Sucker Creek Capitals blast the Valleyview Vikings 19-1 in the opening game of the revived Smoky River Hockey League. Greg Palmer and Dennis Chalifoux each score three times in the game played at McLennan.

Nov. 3, 1990: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team wins five straight matches to win their own tournament.

Nov. 3, 1991: The High Prairie Bingo Association meets and reinstates High Prairie Minor Hockey, who had previously broken a rule and were booted out of the association. Other members vote unanimously to reinstate minor hockey.

Nov. 3, 1992: St. Andrew’s School celebrates the opening of a new elementary wing.

Nov. 3, 1993: South Peace News reports hospital boards may be forced to amalgamate. Eventually, regional health authorities are formed.

Nov. 3, 1998: A fire destroys the UGG elevator in High Prairie. It’s the fourth time since 1980 UGG elevators have suffered that fate. Losses are pegged at just over $1 million with the cause cited as a mechanical failure.

Nov. 3, 1999: MLA Pearl Calahasen announces at a public meeting that Highway 750 paving will be completed next year.

Nov. 3, 2001: The High Prairie Regals open their NPHL season by losing to the visiting Dawson Creek Canucks 9-1, who fire 62 shots on goaltender Ryan Penchuk.

Nov. 3, 2007: Joyce Calliou wins $16,667 after sharing a $50,000 Satellite Bingo jackpot at the Eagle’s Nest Complex at Enilda.

Nov. 3, 2010: High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce members hear that millions of dollars is leaving the town each year. Precise numbers will be published in the retail leakage study to soon be released.

Nov. 3, 2011: St. Bernard’s Church bell at Grouard is removed from its steeple as renovations continue at the historic church.

Nov. 3, 2011: Rock icon Dr. Hook performs at the High Prairie Agriplex. The High Prairie and District Food Bank Society realizes an $8,500 profit from the show.

Nov. 3, 2015: Trevor Carrier resigns his seat on High Prairie town council citing person reasons.

Nov. 3, 2016: A framed picture of the late Dylan Laboucan and Cory Grey was presented by artist Wayne Ashley to the murdered victim’s parents at a ceremony at Atikameg.

This Day in World History – November 3, 2020

1493 – Christopher Columbus ‘discovers’ the island of Dominica.

1762 – Spain acquires Louisiana.

1896 – J.H. Hunter patents portable weighing scales.

1900 – 1st US automobile show opens at Madison Square Garden.

1903 – Colombia grants independence to Panama.

1906 – “SOS” distress signal selected as worldwide call for help.

1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the auto market against Ford.

1913 – 1st modern elastic brassiere is patented by Mary Phelps Jacob.

1918 – Poland proclaims independence from Russia after Word War I.

1928 – Turkey switches from Arabic to Roman alphabet.

1930 – 1st vehicular tunnel to a foreign country [Detroit-Windsor] opens.

1931 – 1st commercially produced synthetic rubber manufactured.

1941 – Hirohiti’s accord on Yamamoto’s attack plan on Pearl Harbor fails.

1946 – Hirohito proclaims a new Japanese constitution.

1952 – Clarence Birdseye markets frozen peas.

1953 – 1st live colour US coast-to-coast telecast.

1955 – 1st virus crystallized [announced].

1956 – “The Wizard of Oz” 1st televised on CBS-TV.

1957 – USSR launches Sputnik 2 with a dog [Laika], 1st animal in orbit.

1973 – Mariner 10 launched – 1st Venus photos – 1st mission to Mercury.

1978 – 1st broadcast of “Different Strokes” on NBC-TV.

1983 – Nashville Network begins on cable TV.

1984 – Body of assassinated Indian PM Indira Gandhi cremated.

1987 – Gordon Gould issued US patent for the laser, ending 30-year battle.

1992 – Bill Clinton is elected President of the USA.

1997 – California law ends affirmative action.

2007 – Pervez Musharraf declares emergency rule across Pakistan.

2013 – Bobby Orr’s autobiography “Orr: My Story” published.

2014 – UN Sec-Gen. Ban Ki-moon calls for global action on climate change.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 3, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You see new horizons. It’s possible the changes you’ve been going through lately aren’t completely finished. You may even have a hard time keeping yourself from running away from it all. Your rebirth will only be complete after you clearly define your desires. Use today to think about what you want. Things aren’t completely clear.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You hide your emotional needs from others. You need to be able to trust someone in order to share your feeling. They have to guess at your deepest secrets. Today you could save a lot of time in your love life if you just tell your partner what you want out of your relationship or even what you’d like to change about it. Talk about it. Your partner is listening.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you may want to change some of the moral and social values that get in the way of relationships. After surmounting these kinds of obstacles yourself, and watching others struggle with them, you’ve decided it’s time to do away with them once and for all. Just be careful to respect the private lives of the people close to you. Not everyone is as open-minded as you are!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The people around you sometimes have a hard time understanding where you’re going. You’re living in an imaginary world that has little to do with reality. If you decide to stay home and lie around the house, you will have no problems. If you have to go to work, try to be as clear as possible with others. If you don’t, your proposals could fall on deaf ears.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may have doubts over the next few days. Don’t make any important decisions about your future during this relatively unproductive period. If someone in your professional or personal life asks you to make more of a commitment, you may be tempted to put on the brakes without really knowing why. Wait a while before answering this kind of question.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – What are you afraid of? Is it contact with other people? It’s as if an invisible rope were holding you back from getting close to people, or worse, pulling you back. What’s this about? You’re going through a period that’s closely linked to your past. A failed relationship still haunts you and casts its shadow on the current one. Get rid of the skeletons in your closet!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It’s very possible that you will want to take a step back today in order to take a closer look at your relationships. Your address book is full of names. Your phone rings off the hook. You receive tons of texts and e-mails every day. Yet isn’t it funny that you feel alone? It’s time to get rid of the superficial relationships and concentrate on those that really mean something to you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you feel you’ve been looking to the past lately, it’s in order to liberate yourself from it. You may feel like revisiting your childhood or rekindling certain relationships with old friends. But the planets are making you a bit too romantic, and the reality of things will disappoint you. Looking backward isn’t the best way to move toward the future. Nostalgia isn’t what it used to be!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Sometimes your relationships are like magnets! When you want to get close, the other person tries to get away from you. When you take a step back, he or she runs back into your life. Human nature is complex. Right now, you’re probably taking a step back, although you haven’t given up completely. This rest will give you time to think about which side of you is the most magnetic.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’re entering a period of doubt, especially about your love life. You like your relationships and feelings to be clear. You may think a lot about your relationships over the next few days. Are you sure you’ve chosen the right person? Are his or her feelings sincere? Could you live without this person? The next two months will bring you the answers. Don’t forget, no one is perfect.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – For a month you may have had problems communicating with the people close to you. This is nothing to worry about, yet it might make you feel off balance. This is a great day to settle conflicts from the last month or make your feelings clear to other people. Don’t be afraid to play “truth or dare.” Honesty is the best policy. Dare them to be honest with you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You tend to live your life vicariously through your partner. Today you may come to the realization this isn’t healthy for you. You may realize you give more of yourself than you get back, draining you of energy. In fact, you’re almost completely out. Be selfish today. You need to do something for you for once, and it’s about time!