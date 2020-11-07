Today in High Prairie – November 7, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 7, 2020

Enilda Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 7, 2020

Bob Dlugosz

Tessa Fells

Sherry Gardner

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 7, 2020

Jodi Lodge

Mark Giroux

Robert Willier

Travis Conrad

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 7

1687 – William Stukeley, Investigated Stonehenge

1855 – Edwin Hall, Discovered Hall Effect

1867 – Marie Curie, Discovered Radium

1879 – Leon Trotsky, Russian Red Army Founder

1918 – Billy Graham, American Baptist Evangelist

1927 – Hiroshi Yamauchi, Nintendo President

1942 – Johnny Rivers, Secret Agent Man Singer

1943 – Joni Mitchell, Canadian Singer – Clouds

1957 – Christopher Knight, Brady Bunch Actor

1964 – Dana Plato, Diff’rent Strokes Actress

This Day in Local History – November 7

Nov. 7, 1912: A meeting is held to form a hockey team and a three-team league at the Grouard Western Hotel.

Nov. 7, 1962: Grimshaw and Peace River, concerned over the future of the three-team NPHL, apply for entry into the SPHL but are denied.

Nov. 7, 1969: The newly-formed High Prairie Committee of Community Concern meets at the Provincial Building. Topics discussed include child neglect, broken homes, diseases and death.

Nov. 7, 1969: The High Prairie Broomball League begins play for the coming season with three teams, possibly a fourth, to join.

Nov. 7, 1975: The Alberta Liquor Control Board suspends the liquor licence of the Lakeside Hotel in Faust from Nov. 10-22.

Nov. 7, 1979: South Peace News reports on plans for a $4.5 million water project to provide better water for the town.

Nov. 7, 1986: High Prairie businesses JJ Video and EG Frames celebrate their grand opening.

Nov. 7, 1988: The High Prairie Recreation Board holds a special meeting and accepts with regret the resignation of Supt. Martin Dalsin, who leaves due to indifference in philosophy between himself and the way board members want the board to operate.

Nov. 7, 1990: Bea Keithley becomes the first female member of the High Prairie Lions Club.

Nov. 7, 1992: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win seven straight matches to win a volleyball tournament in Peace River.

Nov. 7, 2001: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Fish and Wildlife officers are grounded in the office for two weeks due to budget cuts.

Nov. 7, 2006: The High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre begins to use pet therapy to treat its clients.

Nov. 7, 2012: A 17-year-old pedestrian is struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near Freson IGA. The student emerged from behind a parked semi and was hit. He suffered a concussion and minor injuries.

Nov. 7, 2012: The Stan Sware Sr. Family receives the ATB Financial Farm Family Award in Edmonton.

Nov. 7, 2015: Ed Kowalchuk’s name is hoisted to rafters at the High Prairie Sports Palace during a ceremony honouring him as a builder and long-time executive member of the High Prairie Regals.

Nov. 7, 2015: High Prairie’s Gary Couch collects his Cowboy Mounted Shooters Association title in Edmonton at the awards banquet. Couch wins Canadian M4 High Points, Canadian High Points in Rifle, Canadian High Points in Shotgun, and Canadian Overall Cowboy.

Nov. 7, 2016: Roy Brideau starts his job as Big Lakes County CAO.

This Day in World History – November 7

921 – Treaty of Bonn: East France & West France recognize each other.

1492 – Meteorite lands in France; oldest one with known date of impact.

1665 – 1st edition of “London Gazette” published as “The Oxford Gazette”

1775 – Lord Dunmore promises freedom to male slaves who join British army.

1800 – It becomes illegal for women in Paris to wear trousers w/out permit.

1805 – Lewis and Clark sight the Pacific Ocean.

1872 – Mary Celeste sails from Staten Island found abandoned 4 weeks later.

1873 – Alexander Mackenzie becomes the second Prime Minister of Canada.

1874 – 1st cartoon depicting elephant as Republican Party symbol.

1885 – Canadian Pacific Railway completed at Craigellachie, B.C.

1907 – Test tokens are struck in 1st production of Canadian coins.

1910 – 1st air freight shipment undertaken by the Wright Brothers.

1917 – October Revolution in Russia; Lenin & Bolsheviks seize power.

1918 – United Press erroneously reports WW I armistice had been signed.

1931 – Chinese People’s Republic proclaimed by Mao.

1932 – 1st broadcast of “Buck Rogers in the 25th century” on CBS Radio.

1962 – Glenn Hall set NHL record of 503 consecutive games as goalie.

1963 – First use of the instant replay machine invented by CBS.

1967 – Surveyor 6 launched for soft landing on moon.

1973 – NJ becomes 1st state to allow girls into little league baseball.

1990 – Mary Robinson elected as 1st female president of Ireland.

1991 – Magic Johnson announces he has HIV virus & retires from LA Lakers.

2000 – Margaret Atwood wins the Booker Prize for “The Blind Assassin”.

2002 – Iran bans advertising of United States products.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 7, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today is going to be a great day for you! You aren’t one to embrace rules, constraints, or restrictions of any kind, preferring instead to reside in a fantasy world where no limitations apply. Have you considered it’s possible for you to join the rest of us here on Earth and still retain your liberty and ideals?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It’s important that you abandon the myth you don’t have any gifts or talents. Consider thinking about your talents in the same way you think about your body. When you exercise, eat right, and get plenty of rest, your body responds. Your talents are no different. They need care and nurturing, too.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you’re waiting for someone to come and fill all of your needs, emotional ones in particular, you may have to wait a very long time! You’re responsible for fulfilling your own needs. If you don’t, you will be eternally dependent. This would be unlike Virgo, and certainly unlike you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you have children, their difficulties may remind you of your own. Or it may simply be their education brings back memories of yours. Are you holding onto an issue from a period in your life that still bothers you? This would be a good moment to ask yourself the question. Ask it, then answer it and put it to rest once and for all!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Don’t spend beyond your means today! If you happen to know some enthusiastic shoppers, it could be disastrous for your finances if you get caught up in the frenzy. On the other hand, perhaps you owe yourself a reward for all your hard work. Is there a gift you could give yourself that doesn’t involve money? Time, perhaps?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Minor tensions could arise today. People close to you, perhaps your mate or parents, seem to be trying to force you to adopt a behaviour you aren’t at all willing to follow. Will you negotiate your independence gently or tear yourself free from their domination? The second possibility seems more likely.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The mood may be oppressive today. After meeting the challenges of the past several days, you’re now in need of some well-deserved peace and quiet! Alas, the authorities are unwilling to give it to you. You can expect to be unceremoniously deposited at your desk. Work, it seems, won’t wait until you’ve had a nap. Why not plan an exotic vacation for some point in the future?

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This isn’t a day for sensitive people like you. In fact, the one who shouts the loudest and bangs on the table the hardest is likely to come out the winner today. The air of violence will also have an effect on you. You will be somewhat upset, very thin-skinned, and much more vulnerable than usual. It would be wise to try to stay away from commotion if you can.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some differences of opinion concerning your love life are likely to come up today. For example, you may find your beloved taking more liberties than you allow yourself. Take your irritation as a sign that this particular relationship could use some freshening up. The day ahead may bring you just what you seek.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This day isn’t likely to be the highlight of your week. You may be aware of constraints at work or home. You’re quite likely to hanker for an appropriate reward for your labour. Any type of recognition would be nice at this point. This is a good day to define new personal and professional goals. They’ll sustain you through your unending chores.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It may be you’ve been a bit too stubborn lately. You’ve been doing whatever you want, giving no consideration to financial constraints. Now it’s urgent you take care of any unresolved monetary issues. You definitely have some lessons to learn in the area of fiscal responsibility! Do what you can to raise your awareness.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may find yourself in a situation where you need to choose whether or not to commit to a relationship. Old demons could come back to haunt you, renewing doubts and creating fears about a lack of freedom. Ignore these demons at all costs! If you give in to them, you’re likely to lose a lot of ground. Be courageous and decide on your own.