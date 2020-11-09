Today in High Prairie – November 9, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 9, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 9, 2020

Jill Hill

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 9, 2020

Brett Klyne

Cody Gallagher

Nadine Owchar

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 9

1801 – Gail Borden, Inventor of Condensed Milk

1864 – Dmitry Ivanovsky, Discoverer of Viruses

1918 – Choi Hong Hi, Founder of Taekwondo

1918 – Thomas Ferebee, Enola Gay Bombardier

1934 – Carl Sagan, American Astronomer

1941 – Tom Fogerty, CCR Rocker

1948 – Alan Gratzer, REO Speedwagon Drummer

1948 – Michel Pagliaro, Canadian Rock Singer

1951 – Lou Ferrigno, Incredible Hulk Actor

1954 – Dennis Stratton, Iron Maiden Guitarist

1973 – Gabrielle Miller, Corner Gas Actress – Lacy

This Day in Local History – November 9

Nov. 9, 1912: The Grouard News reports the ED&BC railroad will reach Grouard in two years.

Nov. 9, 1912: Grouard police warn residents to not let cattle run at large in the village.

Nov. 9, 1915: Inspector Field leaves Grouard after being transferred to Peace River Crossing to run the RNWMP detachment. He lived in Grouard for 18 months.

Nov. 9, 1960: Pleasantview Lodge is officially opened. It’s one of 31 similar lodges opened in Alberta that day.

Nov. 9, 1969: A motor vehicle accident three miles west of town claims the life of 17-year-old Linda Canaday. The car driven by Larry Dakin hit an icy patch, slid across the road into the ditch, overturned and hit a power pole.

Nov. 9, 1969: The High Prairie Broomball League begins play. Three teams enter the league with a fourth possible.

Nov. 9, 1972: High Prairie’s Darlene Dupuis leaves for Edmonton, then Toronto, to represent Edmonton in the Miss Canada Pageant.

Nov. 9, 1972: Dale Cox is elected president of the High Prairie 4-H Horse Club.

Nov. 9, 1980: The Baptist Education Centre opens.

Nov. 9, 1981: UGG’s decision to not rebuild is called a “cop-out” by High Prairie town council.

Nov. 9, 1984: Two men are charged with attempted murder following a car chase near Kinuso that included shots being fired at police and ending with suspects fleeing on foot.

Nov. 9, 1990: Dennis and Maureen Basarab hold customer appreciation days and announce the sale of Pioneer Home Hardware to John and Jamie Hiscox.

Nov. 9, 2005: ATCO Electric holds a grand opening ceremony of their new offices in the town’s east end. ATCO moved into the office last December.

Nov. 9, 2010: Canada’s Next Top Model runner-up in 2009, Linsay Willier, attends the Driftpile School career fair.

Nov. 9, 2011: South Peace News reports that the Peace Library System rates its top 25 books in its first 25 years. First is the Harry Potter series. Judging is completed by residents and library staff members.

Nov. 9, 2014: Stan Sware passes away at the age of 79 years. A well-known farmer and accomplished musician, he was very involved in community affairs.

This Day in World History – November 9

1541 – Catherine Howard [Henry VIII’s 5th wife] sent to Tower of London.

1799 – Napoleon pulls off a coup and becomes the dictator of France.

1842 – The first U.S. design patent for typefaces and borders is issued.

1861 – 1st documented Canadian football game at U of Toronto.

1864 – 1st export of goods from Burrard Inlet, B.C. to a foreign country.

1888 – Jack Ripper’s 5th [probably last] victim, Mary Jane Kelly, killed.

1904 – 1st airplane flight to last more than 5 minutes.

1906 – Theodore Roosevelt 1st US President to visit another country.

1925 – German Nazi party forms.

1938 – Al Capp, cartoonist of Lil’ Abner, creates Sadie Hawkins Day.

1955 – UN disapproves of South Africa’s apartheid politics.

1961 – PGA eliminates Caucasians only rule.

1961 – The X-15 rocket plane achieves world record speed of 4,093 mph.

1967 – Surveyor 6 soft lands on moon.

1967 – The 1st unmanned Saturn V rocket is launched.

1976 – UN General Assembly condemns apartheid in South Africa [again!].

1979 – False alarm of a Soviet ballistic missile attack by NORAD.

1980 – Iraqi President Saddam Hussein declares holy war against Iran.

1985 – Garry Kasparov, 22, becomes youngest ever world chess champion.

1989 – East Berlin opens its borders.

1998 – UK completely abolishes capital punishment for all crimes.

2014 – Germans celebrate 25th anniversary of fall of the Berlin Wall.

2015 – San Diego’s SeaWorld announces it will overhaul killer whale show.

2015 – “Reclining Nude: painting fetches auction price at $170.4 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 9, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’re wasting your energy, and you know it! You try your best to go about your everyday routine, but you’re never really present. You listen to people but what they’re saying doesn’t interest you in any fundamental way. Yes, you’re bored, and you’re afraid to admit it to yourself. The depth of your inner search requires you use a lot of energy to re-examine your life.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It isn’t always easy to think about how your life is going. Imagine if you were alone in the world, with nothing to hold you back or force you to do anything. At least once a month dedicate an hour to visualizing what your life would be like under these conditions. This will help you figure out what’s impeding you today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Now is the time to be thinking about your professional orientation. You may need to get some more fun in your life and experience pleasures you’ve never had before. You have a certain tendency to separate the two worlds of work and play, but there’s no need. In fact, your work will prosper once you discover ways to make it more playful.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may be worn out, but you will have to push forward anyway. You’re entering a long period of work and perseverance. This definitely isn’t the moment to be late or balk. If you’re still in your pajamas at noon, you should be ashamed! Do what you can to wake yourself from your recent daze. It’s time to get up and get moving!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – In a series of days that have tested your patience to the limit, here comes the moment of truth that could make or break you. You can expect a high-pressure day when you will be induced to express your deepest motivations. A confrontation with an authority figure could trigger an outburst. Do your best to remain levelheaded.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you hankering for a little fun and longing for a little experimentation and perhaps even childish play? Tempting as these prospects are, you will have to ignore them. You simply don’t have the time, at least not today. You will be too busy coping with numerous little emergencies that crop up and having to justify your decisions throughout the day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do you feel as though your self-expression is being stifled? Perhaps you need more time to choose a direction in life. Today, you can expect to feel a lot of pressure from someone close to you. You will feel forced to satisfy this person’s demands. Annoying as this may be, you can take comfort in the knowledge that he or she has your best interests at heart.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Is there someone persecuting you? Is there a situation that feels unbearably oppressive? Today you won’t have any trouble identifying the source of your problems. And the great news is that is the first step toward obtaining release from them. But you can’t expect it to be easy. The day ahead may feel somewhat overwhelming.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Although your current mood is somewhat reserved and modest, you probably feel tempted to strut your stuff every once in a while. However, if you try to show off today, you may not be very pleased with your reception. It’s natural for you to want to impress people, but you must try to do it with genuine qualities and simplicity. That’s true good taste!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Obviously, you have an important role to play. The mood today may be somewhat frustrating, but the way you handle it will earn you rewards and recognition in your workplace or at school. Your strength, self-control, and stability made the difference between success and failure. You can and should be proud of yourself.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You will feel as though your back is against the wall. And this particular wall is impeding your progress. Others will ask you questions and ask for your opinion. You may want to tell them the “truth” as you understand it, and you could be tempted to do so humourously. Humour isn’t your forte right now. You can always try, but for now a sensible approach is the best one.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is likely to be a bit gray. You won’t be able to see how you can get out of your current situation. You may have some financial or physical problems at the moment. If this is the case, it’s because you don’t rely enough on your abilities and good sense to pull you through. It’s possible you don’t take care of your body as well as you should. That’s easily remedied.