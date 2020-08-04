Town appreciates business upgrades

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More than just new businesses in the Town of High Prairie will get special recognition by the town.



At its regular meeting July 28, town council approved the updated grand opening appreciation policy reviewed by the bylaw committee June 10.



“The committee would like to recognize any business that undertakes either visual or infrastructure improvements to their business to be recognized in the same fashion as a new business,” says a report from the committee.



The appreciation gift should be flowers with a cost not to exceed $150.



Council members note several businesses have made renovations and improvements to their business fronts.



Renovations at Shell Snack and Carr Wash last fall were highlighted by Councillor Debbie Rose.



“Improvements at Shell are an example of huge improvements,” Rose says.



An infrastructure improvement refers to renovations, committee member Judy Stenhouse says.



“It stands out,” Stenhouse says.



Many businesses have upgraded their premises in the past few months to accommodate restrictions in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk urges the town and council to show more appreciation for those businesses in town who improve their premise or start a new venture.



“I don’t think we’ve been following this policy very well,” says Panasiuk, who has served on council for seven years.



“We’ve had lots of new businesses open.



“I think it would be nice if somebody from council would present the flowers or gift.”



Councillor Donna Deynaka says the previous bylaw stated that the town would give a gift to a business when it hosts a grand opening.



“Most new businesses don’t have a grand opening,” says Deynaka, who serves on the committee.



Other council members note that many new businesses open without any advertising or promotions and few people know about a new business.



Council is aware of new businesses when the owner is issued a business licence by the town.