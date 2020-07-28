Town finances new fire truck

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Fire Department is getting a new fire truck!



Council decided at its meeting July 14 to borrow $324,000 to pay for the truck.



According to law, council gave first reading at a meeting May 12. Then they advertised to give the public a chance to respond. At a public hearing July 14, council received no responses for or against the bylaw.



Under terms of the borrowing bylaw, the Town will be making two payments each year of $15,505.41 for 12 years [24 payments in all].